Chemical Solutions, a Puerto Rican company, acquired the rights to develop hypochlorous acid, a water-based, organic disinfectant that is 99-percent effective against viruses and bacteria.
After months of negotiation and with an investment of $1.1 million, the new manufacturing line will propel Chemical Solutions to the international market, making it the seventh plant in the world with the technology and stable formula to manufacture this product for Puerto Rico, the U.S. mainland, Latin America and the Caribbean.
Chemist José Mercado Sustache, president of Chemical Solutions, said that he is extremely enthusiastic about this new production line, since it gives them the opportunity to venture into export.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to see the development of our companies from a new global perspective. This alliance with the company RusEco®, based in Mexico, highlights the expertise that Puerto Ricans have in the manufacturing sector," he stated.
The new product will initially be presented under the EcoChem brand.
Its active component is hypochlorous acid, with a concentration of 0.25 percent, which is activated using electrochemical technology, so it does not contain abrasive, corrosive or toxic chemicals. In addition, it can be used near humans, animals and food, and is safe for the environment.
Mercado -who received a visit from Economic Development Secretary Manuel Cidre- explained that this new manufacturing line represents 28-percent growth for the company, plus 20 new direct jobs and 35 indirect jobs.
He also stressed that “we want to share with other companies the opportunity for them to grow with us, giving them the option of producing the product for private labels, both locally and in the Caribbean and the United States. Our plant thus becomes the seventh in the world with the most stable manufacturing technology and formulation."
Hypochlorous acid-based disinfectant is federally certified by the National Science Foundation (NSF) -which conducts independent studies on innovative products and services to ensure they meet public health and safety standards-, and the Organic Material Review Institute (OMRI), a non-profit organization that determines what inputs can be used in organic production and processing under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
From the Ground Up
The history of Chemical Solutions began in 2013 in the garage of Mercado's parents, from where he began to manufacture and package degreasers, coolants and multipurpose cleaners for the automotive industry under the Bazooka brand, whose formulas were created by him.
A year later, he moved into a 1,600-square-foot warehouse in order to keep up with demand.
A little later, he decided to enter the market for personal consumption products and developed the EcoChem brand, dedicated to manufacturing ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, hand sanitizers and scrubbing liquids, among others.
"I had been working for other companies for more than 20 years, but I could not have full control of the formulas that I created. With the support of my family, I launched myself fully and bet on my knowledge. Thank God, we have continued to grow despite all the economic challenges we face as a country," he added.
Mercado is a chemist with more than 22 years of experience working in industrial chemical manufacturing. Chemical Solutions is located in the southeastern municipality of Yabucoa.
