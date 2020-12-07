Chef Edgardo Noel created an alliance with Mujer Emprende Latina, a local nonprofit dedicated to encouraging and coaching entrepreneurial women through education, networking opportunities, motivation, and corporate skills.

"My inspiration to become who I am today comes from my grandmother, that strong, entrepreneurial, and creative woman who believed in me since I was very young and helped me every moment," said Noel, who published a Puerto Rican recipe book in his grandmother's honor, titled "La Cocina del Nieto" (The Grandson's Kitchen).

Add Some Tasty Sofrito to Your Life Chef Edgardo Noel launches a new line of Puerto Rican condiments, shares his grandmother’s recipes

"Because of that, and because I am surrounded by professional women whose labor I value immensely, I have committed to helping Mujer Emprende Latina so they may continue showing positive results," he added.

The chef will be making a financial donation destined for the entity's Dinero Semilla fund. It is destined to sow the beginnings of the new, women-owned companies. The capital of Dinero Semilla can be used for the creation of their corporate image or the permit management, among other necessary initial expenses.

The general public can also join this initiative through the "Gana con el Chef Edgardo Noel" holiday contest, which ends on December 28. Consumers can apply by uploading a picture of a recipe cooked with at least one product from Noel's brand; these include his line of sofritos and garlic paste, previously reviewed by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

One winner will; be selected each week to receive a gift basket worth $500, which includes: Noel's Puerto Rican recipe book, a cooking pan, and other cooking products. There will be a grand prize worth $5,000 that includes $1,000 cash, a variety of cooking appliances and products, and an exclusive online class with Noel himself.

"We are extremely satisfied with Chef Edgardo Noel's commitment and his contribution to the Dinero Semilla fund of Mujer Emprende Latina," said Karen Oliver, the entity's executive director. "It is an essential fund to continue developing creative and necessary ideas for the present-day Puerto Rico."

Women entrepreneurs interested in joining the project must send a presentation of their business or business idea, no longer than two pages, or a video no longer than three minutes, explaining the concept and why they need that money. They must send it to info@mujeremprendelatina.com before January 15, 2021, at 8 p.m.

The submissions will be evaluated by a committee directed by the entity and the selected ones will be notified on January 29, 2021. The economic contribution will be accompanied by an initial mentoring so that the selected entrepreneurs begin to develop their entrepreneurial project in Puerto Rico, contributing to the island's economy and society.

Chef Edgardo Noel's products are distributed by B. Fernández & Hnos., a distributor of consumer products in the Puerto Rico market with a history of more than 130 years of service, sales, distribution and brand development. Made in Puerto Rico, under strict quality standards, the Sofrito Chef Edgardo Noel, with or without seasoning, as well as the Ajo Molido Chef Edgardo Noel (garlic paste) are available in supermarkets. For more information and recipes, follow Noel on Facebook and Instagram: @chefedgardonoel.

For more information, send an email to info@mujer emprendelatina.com