CERIA Brewing, co-founded in 2018 by former Blue Moon brewmaster Keith Villa, launched the first non-alcoholic (NA) craft beer in Puerto Rico (Ceria), making the island the 18th U.S. jurisdiction to sell this novel product.

The addition of this offer in the local market comes at a time when interest in NA beverages is on the rise. A Jan. 2021 report published by Global Market Insights revealed that non-alcoholic beer demand from restaurant sales channels surpassed $4 billion in 2019, while the beer market revenue is anticipated to cross $29 billion by 2026 with a consumption of over 3 billion liters worldwide.

As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, March was a banner month for alcohol sales on the island, with distributors reporting double-digit sales across all main categories. According to the most recent data from the Puerto Rico Treasury Department (Hacienda), between July and Dec. 2020, collections from the sale of alcoholic beverages increased by 20 percent, from $113.9 million in 2019, to $137 million in 2020. Since the availability of NA beer is quite new to the island, no sales figures are available.

Currently, there are two Ceria options for beer lovers. Grainwave NA is a medium-bodied, Belgian-Style White Ale, containing only 77 calories, which is brewed with blood orange peel and coriander. It is then dealcoholized to 0.00 percent alcohol by volume (ABV), thus eliminating all alcohol. Meanwhile, Indiewave NA, at 99 calories, is a flavorful West Coast-style India Pale Ale (IPA) that balances Cascade, Citra, and Amarillo hops with light caramel malts for a smooth citrusy character, and is also dealcoholized to 0.00 percent ABV.

“As the interest and popularity of NA Beers have increased in the U.S. market, we wanted to partner with a great startup company and a well-respected veteran of the craft beer movement,” said José R. Maldonado Rodríguez, Craft Beer Portfolio Brand Manager of Ballester Hermanos, the local distributor for Ceria.

Speaking with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Maldonado explained that Ballester Hermanos has been distributing Ceria’s NA beers islandwide since the first week of April to roughly 1,000 accounts with the company. These include stores like Supermax and The House, as well as gas stations and bars like Taverna Lúpulo in San Juan.

“When we have done tasting sessions for the beer, we have had all kinds of feedback. They all say the same thing; the constant is that it is a tremendous product. Others say that when they go to drink beer they want to get inebriated. And there are others who say that it is a good option, that if you want to have a beer but you don’t want to get drunk and you just want to cool off, it is a good option. You have to educate people to see the real product that is,” he stated. “A non-alcoholic craft brewery had never come to Puerto Rico and craft breweries are characterized by having the most details when producing beer, compared to other commercial breweries.”

Maldonado added that these products are a suitable option for designated drivers, beer lovers who simply want to do tasting sessions —akin to wine enthusiasts—, and even pregnant women who enjoy the smooth taste of an IPA or Belgian-style beer without affecting their health.

“There are no restrictions where or when it can be consumed. It’s the anytime, anywhere beverage – on the golf course or tennis court, or while biking, hiking, fishing or performing numerous other activities where one needs to maintain their edge while enjoying a great tasting beverage,” Villa said.

Health and Wellness Trends Fuel NA Beer Growth

For his part, Villa affirmed that NA beer is the fastest-growing segment of the global beer market. In the U.S., NA beer represents an approximately $728 million market, and at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent, it is growing faster annually than the global rate, according to IRI and CraftBrewingBusiness.com.

“Interest in better health and wellness, active lifestyles and a reduction in alcohol consumption is fueling the NA trend. Beer drinkers realize an NA such as Grainwave or Indiewave offers the great taste of beer without any downside, especially during the pandemic when health and wellness continue to be top of mind,” he affirmed.

- Rosario Fajardo contributed to this report.