Centropiezas Plus -a Puerto Rican chain of spare parts, chemicals and accessories for cars-, is betting on Carolina's economic growth with the reopening of its twentieth store.
With a $250,000 investment, the company managed to reopen its store in Carolina in a new and spacious location to provide better services and more products to its customers. As Roberto Gandía, president of Centropiezas Plus, explained, what for many companies has been a challenge during the pandemic, for his company it has been an opportunity to reinvent itself.
“We took the risk of investing of moving and reopening the store to expand our services, meet Carolina's market demand and keep our employees working, '' Gandía stated.
The former chain store had less space, which limited its capacity for growth, service and the availability of merchandise in the store. As part of their aggressive expansion plan, they made the decision to move their store to a new location in the Borinquen Shopping Center on Campo Rico Avenue and contribute to the economic growth of Carolina.
"This new store has innovative marketing models that provide the availability, service and you-to-you experience that has defined us as a brand since 1998," added Nicole Gonzalez, Vice President of Marketing for Centropiezas Plus.
"With the investment of a quarter of a million dollars for the operation of this new store, which Centropiezas Plus has made, and the employment opportunities at the local level that it has generated, I am sure it will give a strong boost to Carolina's economy, and its presence in our municipal territory. It will serve as a stimulus to commerce, as it is verified that other business owners continue to inject new adrenaline into commerce and create new sources of work and income in our area," added Carolina Mayor José Carlos Aponte.
Along with the reopening, Centropiezas Plus launched a free battery diagnostic service in all its locations so that its customers can easily measure the charge of their battery, determine if it needs replacement and prevent failures while they transit.
