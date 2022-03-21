FIJI Water celebrates World Water Day this year by raising awareness about the impact of maintaining balanced nutrition and constant hydration for the body.
For the past two years, we have been battling globally against the COVID-19 pandemic, which not only paralyzed the world, but has also helped change habits, such as increasing water consumption. According to the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), water consumption is essential in the medical treatment and recovery process for anyone who has contracted COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is advisable to drink a minimum of 1.5 to 2 liters of water daily to maintain adequate hydration. Another reason to maintain a healthy, hydrated balance is that 70% of the body’s composition is water – thus, an indispensable element to remain in good health.
Health experts recommend that in order to assist the body in the process of eliminating toxins and infections, especially for patients who have had COVID-19, you should consume approximately 3 liters of fluids per day accompanied by a balanced diet between 2,100 and 2,500 calories. One of the liquids recommended to help the body is water, which not only helps in removing impurities, but also helps to nourish the body with mineral salts and vitamins necessary for complete health. When a falls ill with an infection, the body must work overtime to face the condition. The deterioration of health is associated with the excessive loss of fluids and the acceleration of metabolism, which causes dehydration and increases the nutritional requirements necessary for a full recovery.
Water is one of the most precious liquids on Earth. World Water Day was established since 1993 by the United Nations and is celebrated every 22nd of March to promote the importance of water on our planet.
Why FIJI?
Since 2007, the FIJI Water Foundation has supported FIJI and Viti Levu communities in environmental conservation projects and responsible water resource management. The Foundation also collaborates with other international conservation entities in the protection of coasts and oceans in an area over five million square kilometers, spanning 20 countries. Their iniaitives aim to reduce the environmental footprint in agricultural and fishery processes, reach extends to sustainable agriculture and fishery, as well as protect natural resources, and increase global mangroves to 30% by 2030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.