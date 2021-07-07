CODEVISA, la Corporación para el Desarrollo Empresarial y Cultural de la Isleta de San Juan en colaboración con Bacardí, invitan al festival para conmemorar el Día Nacional de la Piña Colada, este fin de semana del 9 al 11 de julio, en el Viejo San Juan.
The Corporation for the Cultural and Entrepreneurial Development of the Islet of San Juan (CODEVISA by its Spanish acronym), in collaboration with Bacardí, will host a festival to commemorate the National Piña Colada Day.
The event will be held from July 9 to 11 in Old San Juan, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. As part of the festival, roughly 51 participating bars and restaurants will have offers for this endemic cocktail in different modalities, from the classical rendition to unique variations, starting at $4.
To view the list of participating businesses and their own interpretations of this classic beverage, visit: www.pinacoladafestival.org.
A Puerto Rican classic, piña colada is a cocktail made with rum, cream of coconut or coconut milk, and pineapple juice, usually served either blended or shaken with ice. For more than 50 years, Bacardí rum has been a go-to when preparing this iconic drink, which in turn is one of the most popular cocktail recipes worldwide.
