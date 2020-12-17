As a preamble to the celebration of National Coquito Day, Don Q will present a virtual class on their webpage, www.facebook.com/DonQPR, tomorrow Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:00 pm. Clarissa Llenza, from Homecooking Therapy, will be in charge of preparing a coquito recipe with Don Q Reserva 7 and 100% natural coconut milk.
Thanks to the efforts of Don Q, since 2018, Dec. 21 has been celebrated as National Coquito Day. This traditional Puerto Rican drink is perfect for celebrating the beautiful festive spirit of the Christmas season on the island.
Coquito is a drink that contains milk, coconut cream and Don Q rum. It can be served as an aperitif or during dinner, and is perfect to celebrate the holidays, life, family, friends and our traditions.
New Bacardí Coquito
Just in time for the holidays, the limited edition Bacardí Coquito also has just been launched. The holiday cocktail, made with Bacardí rum and dubbed “coconut cream liqueur,” is now widely available on the island.
