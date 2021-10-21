As part of Halloween celebrations, The Mall of San Juan together with Malta India, Kinder Joy and Crunch invites Puerto Ricans and their families to celebrate with their children in a safe manner, following all protocols against COVID-19. The activities include taking photos with the “Hocus Pocus” witches and each child receiving a bag of sweets.
The event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.. All families will be able to visit the Central Atrium of the shopping mall and take photos with their cellphones. The witches will take a break from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and then continue with the event. The Halloween fest, which is free of cost, includes other exhibits sponsored by Frito Lay and Malta India.
“We want to celebrate Halloween again in a comfortable and safe environment for our families. There will be no physical lines, as our team will grant virtual shiftsto serve all families with social distancing,” said Irene Muñiz, the mall’s marketing manager. “We want to see the kids dressed up and join us to enjoy the experiences that our sponsors will offer.”
Anyone 2 years and older must have a mask at all times; costume masks will not be allowed on children 12 and older; and no realistic toy weapons will be allowed.
