Under the slogan "The Boys Need You," the Casa de Niños Manuel Fernández Juncos orphanage launched its public service campaign highlighting the work that the institution has done for the past 115 years and urging the community to support them with their donations to continue developing men of good.
To continue giving hope to children and young people who have been abused or abandoned to their fate, a group of personalities has come together committed to giving a better quality of life to these boys. These are singers Danny Rivera, Victoria Sanabria, and Andy Montañez, as well as actors Cordelia González, Modesto Lacén, and Yizette Cifredo. In addition, this initiative is supported by journalists Julio Rivera-Saniel, Milly Méndez, and Jorge Rivera Nieves along with his daughter, Grenda Rivera. Boxing champion Iván Calderón and the new promise of that sport, Bryan Chevalier, also participate in the campaign, which promotes fundraising for the institution.
"We feel more than blessed to have the support of this outstanding group of renowned personalities who have joined our celebration and fundraising efforts through ATH Móvil (Casadeninosmfj) and PayPal. To them,our recognition and gratitude for their commitment to this non-profit entity that has served children and Puerto Rico well since 1906," said Ernesto Aponte, president of the institution's Board of Directors.
The campaign is a creative concept by the JMD agency, which has donated their work, and includes guidelines in the press, electronic billboards, and digital media that have also been donated by different media.
"We thank the media that have joined this campaign to help us spread the word about the mission of the House for the past 115 years; Your support is vital to us, thank you for giving us that helping hand so necessary to continue working for the well-being of our boys," said Fray Darwing Duarte, acting executive director of the institution.
About Casa de Niños Manuel Fernández Juncos
Founded in 1906, the Casa de Niños Manuel Fernández Juncos orphanage is a non-profit institution that houses boys and adolescent boys between the ages of eight to 18 who have been abandoned or abused. In the House, they are provided with shelter and all services are provided during their stay, such as: social, psychological and psychiatric work, medical services; in addition to education, food, tutoring, sports, and entertainment. Participants are given the opportunity to live in a family environment free from abuse where respect, discipline and love predominate.
Since its inception, the Casa has been governed by a board of directors and an executive director. In 1989, the Amigonian Fathers assumed the direction of the House. Through their psycho-pedagogical system, they teach children a more spiritual respect for life, helping them to face their realities, guiding them to have a dignified life.
To learn more about the institution, visit www.casadeninosmfj.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.