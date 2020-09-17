Visitor hours are now open, at least virtually, at Casa BACARDÍ Puerto Rico as the brand home of the world’s most awarded rum launches virtual mixology and team-building experiences. As one of the most popular destinations on the island, Casa BACARDÍ usually welcomes 200,000 guests each year but doors remain closed due to COVID-19.
Recognizing that people are seeking entertainment and opportunities for shared experiences, the destination has created new programs for hire that bring the fun and rum direct to people’s homes.
Expert mixologists will share the art of crafting iconic rum cocktails, including the famous Mojito and Piña Colada. Sessions also weave in stories of the 158-year-old brand and offer interactive segments where guests can ask their rum questions directly to the experts.
To help bring the bar to the home, registered participants will receive the necessary BACARDÍ branded bar tools of a shaker, muddler, jigger and strainer. And usually only available in person at Casa BACARDÍ or at travel retail, the booking includes the choice of a customized label which can be added to any BACARDÍ Superior 750 ml rum bottle. Free shipping is available within Puerto Rico and the United States, with worldwide shipping options available.
“At Bacardi, we are all about celebrating moments that matter and making connections,” said Wesley Elizabeth Cullen, General Manager of Casa BACARDÍ. “While we miss welcoming people onsite in Puerto Rico, we are excited to bring people together and share our rum expertise and love for enjoying cocktails together via virtual programming.”
Programming is available for groups of up to 200 people and can be customized as an addition to an existing meeting or as a stand-alone experience. Meeting planners and companies can contact casabacardi@bacardi.com for more information and to make arrangements for their groups. In addition to the virtual products, Casa BACARDÍ offers a variety of personalized and branded goods such as barware, apparel and locally sourced items like up-cycled glasses made with BACARDÍ rum bottles at shop.casabacardi.com.
While the team at Casa BACARDÍ has introduced new safety and health protocols on campus in response to COVID-19, it has not yet released a date for re-opening.
About Casa BACARDÍ
Puerto Rico is distinguished by the production of the rum that delight the palates of millions of consumers around the world: BACARDÍ. The rum distilleries of the Caribbean have invested centuries and much effort in perfecting their methods of distillation, aging and mixing to produce the wide variety of rums that are made in the region.
Along these lines, Puerto Rico has been historically recognized as one of the most important rum producers on the planet, thanks to the presence that BACARDÍ distillery has had for decades and its uninterrupted production of the highest quality rums.
Casa BACARDÍ Puerto Rico is one of the most visited places on the island, both by tourists and by the local public.
For those interested in living the experience of the visit to the fullest, there are two options with a duration one and a half hours: The Mixology Class and the Rum Tasting Tour. Each of these experiences focuses on giving the visitor an in-depth sample, either of rum tasting or to show them how to prepare the most iconic cocktails, using the BACARDÍ rum portfolio.
For shorter visits, the Historical Tour is the perfect option to know the history of the distillery and Casa BACARDÍ Puerto Rico, while enjoying a cocktail at the waterfront Bat Bar Pavilion.
More information about Casa BACARDÍ Puerto Rico offerings, tours, hours of operations and events can be found at www.casabacardi.com.
