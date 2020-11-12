Casa BACARDÍ, one of the main tourist attractions and most popular destinations in Puerto Rico, reopens its doors that weekend to share stories and cocktails with its visitors, after implementing safety and health measures taking as guides the measures of the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and government agencies.
The offer of experiences includes the Mixology Class, as well as the BACARDÍ Rum Tasting.
The new security measures implemented include: taking the temperature of each visitor before offering or taking the tour, the use of masks at all times, distancing measures throughout the entire tour, and reducing the capacity of groups.
Acrylic screens were also installed at the registration points and bar, as well as sanitation stations in all the areas to be visited. The mixology and rum tasting rooms have air disinfectants and all surfaces are constantly disinfected after each tour. All Casa BACARDÍ employees, as well as employees who work at the distillery, have followed these protocols since the beginning of the pandemic.
"We are very excited to welcome our visitors back to Casa BACARDÍ, with everyone's safety as a priority. People are looking for entertainment and sharing experiences, and our new security measures and reduced capacity on our tours offer an escape that is both safe and fun," said Wesley Cullen, General Manager at Casa BACARDÍ.
Cullen affirmed that the establishment is "ready to offer what we know best–share our love for BACARDÍ rum, while uniting people."
The experiences at Casa BACARDÍ include a welcome cocktail, a trolley ride and a visit to the BACARDÍ Family Museum. The mixology class is a guided tour through which the BACARDÍ experts will teach guests how to make two iconic cocktails: the BACARDÍ Mojito and the Hand-Shaken Piña Colada. The rum tasting includes a pair of chocolates, while four premium rums are tasted, including the Casa BACARDÍ Special Reserve, found nowhere else in the world.
Casa BACARDÍ reopens its doors on Friday, Nov. 13, and will offer tours on Fridays and Saturdays, with reservations, to groups of a maximum of 15 people. Tours will last approximately 75 minutes. Tour reservations must be made in advance and online. Visitors must be 18 years or older
For those looking for gifts for themselves, or early Christmas shopping, the BACARDÍ store is open to our visitors and has a variety of personalized t-shirts, bar items, glassware and bottles. Acrylic displays and electronic payments will limit contact between employees and visitors for a more secure shopping experience.
For more information, visit www.casabacardi.com.
About Bacardi in Puerto Rico
Bacardi Corporation was founded in San Juan, Puerto Rico in 1936, and is part of the family business Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately-held spirits company. The current facility was built in 1958 with 127 acres, in Cataño. It is the world's largest premium rum factory, and one of Bacardi's more than 20 global manufacturing facilities.
Since 1961, Bacardi has operated the modern Casa BACARDÍ Visitor Center, which is the second most visited location in the Puerto Rico metro area, drawing visitors from around the world to learn about the rich history of the Bacardi family and brand and its unique production.
Founded more than 158 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, the Bacardi family business has more than 7,000 employees, production facilities in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com for more information.
