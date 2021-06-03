Carrasquillo Law Group PC, a boutique law firm headquartered in New York, which brings clients "an international perspective with a local understanding," is expanding its Puerto Rico operations with the addition of two as Of Counsel: Ana V. “Ginny” Piñero-Parés and Gwendolyn “Gwen” Moyer Alma.
In their new roles, they will be providing advice and counsel related to real estate, housing, lending, as well as business and corporate affairs. This update from CLG comes on the heels of the firm boosting their FinTech practice, by bringing on Aaron Krowne as Of Counsel to support the group’s efforts, especially related to startups, blockchain and digital assets.
“We are delighted about the new additions to the CLG team, starting with Aaron. We now welcome Ginny and Gwen, who are two of the smartest and most well-connected attorneys that I have had the pleasure of working with over the course of my career. I could not be more pleased that they have decided to join CLG as we expand our practice in Puerto Rico. Aside from being excellent attorneys, their collective knowledge of the local landscape is truly unmatched. The relationships that they each bring, from both the private and the public sector, will be invaluable,” said Rogelio “Roy” Carrasquillo, managing shareholder and founder, Carrasquillo Law Group.
William “Bill” Kogan, senior counsel, Carrasquillo Law Group, added, “With the renewal of the EB-5 program expected to happen on or before the June 30, 2021 deadline, this is an ideal time to bolster our on-the-ground efforts in Puerto Rico. FinTech is also an area where Puerto Rico is experiencing growth. Having a team of top-notch attorneys to service existing and new clients is very important at this juncture.”
