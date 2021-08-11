A migration pattern study conducted by the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau -, which included important data from the American Community Survey (ACS), Puerto Rico Community Survey (PRCS), and Airline Passenger Traffic (APT) - revealed an annual net out-migration of 123,399 Puerto Ricans to different parts of the U.S. mainland, which represents one of the most significant exoduses in the island’s history.
Caribbean Craves Company, like many other small businesses, takes this significant movement as an opportunity to restore the island’s economic development by encouraging the cultivation of seasoning products, as well as strengthening local manufacturers and industry partnerships. Likewise, by providing locally made products to all the Puerto Ricans living in the U.S. mainland.
In this sense, the registered trademark based in the U.S. has as a main goal to provide innovative products for Puerto Ricans that want to enjoy the seasoning from the island and, in general, for the Caribbean food lovers that would like to have a taste of Puerto Rico on their dishes.
Caribbean Craves hired RamSan LLC & RSS Commerce; a consulting firm focused on helping Puerto Rican manufacturers reach 300 million potential buyers on a variety of eCommerce platforms. Under RamSans’ mentoring, Caribbean Craves is available on Amazon.com and Walmart.com, already becoming a competitive brand by gaining exposure on the online market. Its main product, Dehydrated Sofrito Mix, is already categorized as “Amazon Choice” and got rank #109 as Best Sellers in the category of Adobo Seasonings.
Dehydrated Sofrito Mix is a premium-quality cooking base made in Puerto Rico by Best Seasonings Group. “Sofrito” is a traditional base of most culinary kitchens in the Caribbean islands used in different kinds of dishes as a flavor and color enhancer.
This product combines dehydrated ingredients such as onions, garlic, peppers, cilantro, parsley, oregano, cumin, turmeric, and other spices. The balance of vegetables and herbs from different local farms in the Caribbean islands makes it easy for all foodies to boost their recipes and taste authentic Puerto Rican cuisine.
Unlike other similar products, Dehydrated Sofrito is vegan and 100% natural with a high concentration of ingredients. One of its benefits is that it lasts longer and it does not require any refrigeration. Once it is hydrated, it can be used in a variety of dishes, such as stews, soups, rice, or marinades. It comes in a plastic bottle of 15oz, and it can be sold as a single product, in 2-packs, or in a Premium Puerto Rican Seasoning X-Large Set that also includes an Adobo Complete Seasoning with annatto and coriander.
Moreover, the product is free of saturated fats, trans fats, cholesterol, sodium, MSG, GMOs, and gluten, and it is keto-friendly. This is one of the few all-natural dehydrated sofritos currently in the market, considering that most of the brands offer sofrito powder or sofrito sauce, both usually combined with artificial colors and flavors.
Caribbean Craves plans to tap the $17 million local industry. At present, the company is in conversations with some leading supermarket chains to offer these high-quality flavor enhancers. The Dehydrated Sofrito Mix, like other Caribbean Craves products, can be found on Amazon.com and Walmart.com. The brand has also expanded its business to Puerto Rico, where these high-quality flavor enhancers are available in select supermarkets.
In a broader perspective, the “made in Puerto Rico with love for everyone” products are progressively reaching new markets and more consumers, diversifying their target customers
