Following the guides and recommendations presented by the government and health authorities, Caribbean Cinemas will begin the gradual reopening of some of its movie theaters starting this Thursday, June 18.
The first cinemas to open will be: Plaza Guaynabo, Montehiedra Cinemas, Plaza Carolina, Plaza del Caribe, and Western Plaza--with daily screenings from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For the week of June 25, the company plans to open cinemas in the north, east, and additional cinemas in the metro area, including Fine Arts Popular.
During the first weeks after reopening, customers will be able to see, with discounts, the films that had been showing when the theaters had to close down on mid-March.
Some new and familiar titles include: The Hunt, I Still Believe, Yerba Buena, Sonic the Hedgehog, Trolls World Tour, Despicable Me 2, Furious 7, Jurassic World, Bloodshot, The Invisible Man, and Mission Impossible: Fallout. Meanwhile, the movies that will start screening in July are: Unhinged, Mulan, Tenet, Greenland, The Broken Hearts Gallery, and No es lo que parece (a Dominican film), among others.
Safety Protocols
During the past weeks, a team from the company has been dedicated to preparing the facilities, systems, and protocols to comply with the established requirements and measures that provide confidence to the public that visits them. Likewise, the theater staff will be trained to provide them with the necessary tools for their protection and to effectively manage customer interaction.
"We are very happy with the opportunity to reopen theaters; however, our priority will always be the health and well-being of our employees and customers by providing them with a space that gives them confidence while they perform their tasks or enjoy a movie," said Mayra Ramírez, Marketing director at Caribbean Cinemas.
Under the new scenario, all seats will be numbered and rooms will be reduced by more than 50 percent of their current capacity when applying the social distancing protocol. There will be seats available from one to four people together, always leaving two or three seats locked between them and the next client to meet the required distance. An entire row will also be blocked between each row of seats, customers will be required to remain in their seats and exit in line order when leaving the room.
In addition to being able to buy a box office and concession at the cinema, the client will have the option to make their purchase virtually, they will receive a code on their phone that will allow them to access the rooms through a scanning reader, and they will be able to collect their items from the concession in a pick-up only row with minimal contact.
Once inside the room, temperature screenings and wearing masks will be compulsory for employees and customers. There will be hand sanitizer and signage stations in different areas of the lobby, bathrooms and rooms, guiding on the required physical distance measures. Protective acrylics will be installed on the box office and concession counters to protect employees and customers, and cleaning frequency will be increased at all high-contact points.
Additional time will be established between movie screenings for cleaning and disinfecting the rooms and seats; the use of gloves in the concession area will also be compulsory, and alternate cash registers will be used to order and deliver purchases.
The company will emphasize the cooperation and good judgment of its customers when attending theaters. The staff will be very careful to follow the guidelines of the protocol established for the general welfare.
