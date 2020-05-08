Starting today, May 8, two establishments from Caribbean Cinemas, Puerto Rico's major movie theater franchise, will sell popcorn through its online platforms.
According to the local franchise, the movie theaters in Plaza Guaynabo and Plaza Escorial in the municipalities of Guaynabo and Carolina, respectively, will sell popcorn combos online and customers will be able to pick up their purchase by order of arrival from Thursday to Sunday between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Caribbean Cinemas explained that once the customer completes the order they will receive a pickup code via email, which customer will display at the front doors.
"Only one person is allowed to pick up the order and must wear a mask at all times according to the P.R. Department of Health's recommendations. The order will not be dispatched if you do not comply with these indications," the company's website reads.
The buying options are the Family Combo (300 oz.), Jumbo Combo (170 oz.), and the Mega Cine Combo (100 oz.).
For more details, click here.
