Just over three months after the last film was shown in Caribbean Cinemas theaters as a result of commercial closure, the company is ready to reopen its movie theaters at any time and operate under the new reality of social distancing.
Although they have not yet established a date, Mayra Ramírez, marketing director of Caribbean Cinemas, assured THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that they have kept making adjustments to their facilities and training their employees so, once they have the government's approval, they can proceed with a quick reopening.
The company held meetings last week with the State Secretary Elmer Román and Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy to present its security and prevention protocols, so the opening could take place between June and early July.
"The premieres of excellent films such as Mulan, Unhinged, and Tenet by Christopher Nolan are scheduled for July. Our expectation is to have them to present them when we start to reopen theaters gradually. We are making adjustments, not so much in the business model but in the way of operating in order to meet the new reality and provide an environment of trust to our customers. We lowered the capacity of the rooms, reinforced cleaning and, after closing, we have been focused all these weeks on preparing our cinemas for when we can open," Ramírez said.
She explained that social distancing is the company's priority, so movie buffs will not see the theaters as they were.
"The rooms will all be numbered, empty alternate rows will be left, the necessary space between seats to comply with the distance, and the client will have to stay in the seat they selected," he explained.
Ramírez also indicated that they have strengthened the system of purchasing tickets and concession through the internet to minimize contact areas and cash handling, as well as greater cleaning and disinfection measures in all its facilities. "However, once inside the cinema, the use of a mask by employees and customers will be mandatory," she stressed.
Likewise, given the boom that drive-in theaters have taken after the emergency to allow social distancing while enjoying the cinematographic experience, Ramírez affirmed that the company does not rule out investing in the development of a drive-in theater under the Caribbean Cinemas brand. Currently, there is a drive-in theater in Arecibo and one is being built in Naguabo; and the temporary establishment of another in the Convention Center District, in Miramar, is in sight.
Meanwhile, the opening of the chain's second VIP cinema, at The District entertainment center in Miramar, was also delayed by the emergency. Ramírez explained that the opening was scheduled for March 26, but that at the moment, the early opening of this is not in sight.
"The dates are changing but not the plans. The VIP cinema of The District opened on March 26 and is practically ready; however, we are part of this important entertainment project for Puerto Rico and we will work together with the PRISA Group to open when appropriate for all parties," she said.
The opening of the Caribbean Cinemas VIP of The District would mark a new milestone in the experience that the chain offers to its clients, since it is supposed to have the first ScreenX cinema in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. This will provide a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience by adding two side displays that will make viewers feel like they are in the middle of the action.
