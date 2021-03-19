With an investment of over $1 million, the BurgerFi hamburger restaurant chain opened in Plaza Caparra, Guaynabo, its second location in Puerto Rico, and plans to continue expanding on the island.
BurgerFi arrived in Puerto Rico last year thanks to Phillip Faigenblat, who also owns the local Denny’s restaurant franchise. The entrepreneur, who has 30 years of experience in the local food industry, assured THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that BurgerFi is in negotiations to establish other restaurants outside the metropolitan area this year. His projection is to open six BurgerFi establishments in the next two years.
"We have some spaces displayed outside the metropolitan area that we plan to open this year and others that are still under development and could open in 2022. My commitment is to continue contributing to the local economy with both direct and indirect jobs, helping other Puerto Rican industries and businesses," Faigenblat said.
The chain launched its first restaurant in Puerto Rico, also in Guaynabo, in March 2020 and, although its opening coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, Faigenblat assured THE WEEKLY JOUNAL that residents' response to the new culinary offer surpassed his expectations.
"Our first BurgerFi opened in Guaynabo exactly one year ago and, even with the challenge of the pandemic, we have had an excellent reception and are a favorite with customers in the area. We have become one of the top ten best-selling chain restaurants nationwide. Now we are very excited to be able to open the second restaurant," he stated, adding that BurgerFi created roughly 100 jobs between the two establishments.
BurgerFi's second location is in the building that housed Starbucks in Plaza Caparra. This has a space of 1,800 square feet that includes two large outdoor terraces and a full bar with capacity for 70 people. The chain is distinguished by its concept of "fast casual" and its hamburgers are made with certified Angus meat and Wagyu meat without hormones or antibiotics.
The chain also offers vegetarian and chicken options without hormones or preservatives, Wagyu hot dogs, French fries, and onion rings prepared daily at the restaurant, as well as milkshakes made with their traditional custard (a type of cream) and a wide variety of craft beers and spirits.
"The concept has been very well received because the local public likes healthy food in an ideal environment to share with the family. Outdoor dining is the trend and our restaurants are prepared for that. The stores in Puerto Rico are including that space, which the ones being built in the United States do not have," Faigenblat stated.
Puerto Rico a Key Player
Moreover, BurgerFi CEO Julio Ramírez told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that, so far, it is the fastest-growing chain in the market and that Puerto Rico is a key player in the process. Since December last year, BurgerFi became a public company whose shares (BFI) are listed on the Nasdaq market, which has driven the development of the chain nationally and internationally.
"Our restaurants in Puerto Rico go beyond the image and general concept of the company. Sales here are higher than other restaurants in America. Puerto Rico has the capacity to become the leader of BurgerFi and we are hopeful with the future expansion of the chain on the island. We know that the reception will be equal to or better than that received so far," Ramírez affirmed.
Faigenblat explained that the interior of the restaurants is eco-friendly, as it has several sustainable elements such as walls with wood panels made of southern pine wood number 2 —the most renewable—, tables made with more than 700,000 recycled milk jugs, and industrial-style chairs made with 111 recycled Coca Cola bottles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.