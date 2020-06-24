Samsung Electronics, in collaboration with K-pop music group and global sensation BTS, unveiled the Galaxy S20 + BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds + BTS Edition, giving an exclusive opportunity for fans worldwide to connect more closely than ever with their favorite band.
The new design of the Galaxy S20 + BTS Edition features a purple glass and metal exterior. The Galaxy Buds + BTS Edition and Buds + charging case, also available in purple, bears the BTS logo and purple heart iconography, allowing fans around the world to show their admiration through their smartphones and accessories.
It also comes with pre-installed grouping-inspired themes. The device comes with decorative decals to allow fans to further personalize their devices. It also includes photos of the band members for fans to treasure.
With the same professional camera that Galaxy S20 + users around the world use to record their lives and stories, the device offers new ways for BTS and its global fans to feel more connected than ever and share their creative content with each other.
The mobile brings fans closer to their music, not only through the device's design, but also through its AKG sound quality. Galaxy Buds + offers balanced, detailed and wide sound, and an industry-leading two-way speaker. It completely immerses fans in the layers of BTS music, and it also comes with photos of the band in the box as a keepsake for fans.
Fans can pre-order it exclusively from the Weverse portal. Starting in June, they'll also be available to pre-order online at Samsung.com. The devices will be widely available starting July 9, which marks the seventh anniversary of the BTS fan collective.
