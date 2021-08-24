As a consuming alternative for daytime outdoor events, ideal for the local climate and environment, Blue Moon Brewing Co. announced the launch of Blue Moon LightSky, a new "light" beer made from wheat and real mandarin peel for a subtle tropical hop flavor, which follows the trend of innovations in the craft beer industry.
The new Blue Moon LightSky has only 95 calories and 3.6 grams of carbohydrates per 12 oz., without compromising its flavor. Mandarin peel is used in its preparation, which gives it a very refreshing citrus touch and tropical fruit that, in addition, combines well with the sweetness of its malt. It comes in a sleek, easy-to-carry 12-ounce aluminum can, available in packs of six and 12 cans.
Blue Moon LightSky joins the Blue Moon beer portfolio, which since its creation has been distinguished by innovation, and includes an extensive catalog of seasonal beers such as Blue Moon Mango Wheat and Blue Moon Honey Daze, inspired by the Belgian style, but with a novel touch.
"We wanted to make this beer unique and distinctive in the Blue Moon portfolio," said Linette Morales, marketing manager. "Blue Moon LightSky is a light beer, with an exceptional flavor, perfectly balanced. [It is] the perfect option to take wherever the day takes you, such as lounging on the beach or boat, having an outdoor barbecue or having lunch with friends. It was also the fastest growing beer in the United States in 2020, so we are excited about the potential it has on the island."
With the motto, “Made for the Day, Inspired by the Night," Blue Moon LightSky will be supported by a marketing campaign specially designed for the Puerto Rico market. It makes a distinction between the drinking occasions of the new Blue Moon LightSky and its sister beer Blue Moon Belgian White. The campaign will begin to appear throughout the year on local events and social media.
Blue Moon LightSky is distributed by V. Suárez & Co., and is available in establishments and supermarkets around the island. For more information, visit www.bluemoonbrewingcompany.com.
