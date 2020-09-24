Bella Group, a Puerto Rican company which is about to celebrate 57 years since its founding, has taken "Moviendo a Puerto Rico" (Moving Puerto Rico) as its slogan. Beyond a slogan, this motto is the north and engine of the company towards everything it undertakes both internally and externally.
In its effort for Moving Puerto Rico through multiple initiatives of social interest, the Bella Group automotive company launched a new campaign to motivate Puerto Ricans to complete the 2020 Census.
To communicate the importance of fulfilling this responsibility, Bella created a video that it shared internally with its work team, as well as on its social networks. In addition, through its Human Resources department, they visited all its facilities to guide and provide assistance to employees to complete it. The 623 employees of the company fulfilled their civic responsibility.
Likewise, the company placed a Census station in the lobby of the Honda Parts and Service Center, in the Kennedy Ave. area, to encourage those customers who have not yet completed it to fulfill their responsibility.
"Moving Puerto Rico is not simply a slogan; it's a call to action from the great family at Bella Group to make people be present and proactive concerning the responsibilities and our island's social needs," said Carlos López-Lay, president & CEO of Bella Group.
