Bella Group, the only 100 percent Puerto Rican automotive distribution company on the island, has launched a new brand campaign aimed at highlighting Puerto Rico’s spirit and endorsing resilience and perseverance.
The campaign, titled ‘Los que movemos a Puerto Rico’ (The Ones Who Move Puerto Rico), is composed of two multimedia pieces that underscore the character and values of Puerto Ricans and those who use their talents for the benefit of society. The first execution, ‘Los que mueven’ (The Ones Who Move), presents several local athletes in their respective sports, simultaneously praising people who, day by day, like them, go out to give their all for Puerto Rico.
These pieces have the participation of several Puerto Rican athletes who are part of the Bella Group talent pool, accompanied by members of the company’s work team and family members, who also participated in the filming, making this production closely linked to Bella Group’s own composition.
Carlos López-Lay, president and CEO of Bella Group, affirmed that the campaign seeks to represent “what it means to be a Puerto Rican business, our values and our motivation to keep pushing forward beyond the day-to-day challenges. We show our DNA, our vision of the island, and our desire for a future in which together we continue to Move Puerto Rico.”
The professional players involved in the project are Wesley Vázquez, a middle-distance runner; Havanna Cabrero, a pro surfer; Bryan Ortiz, a car racer who has competed in NASCAR; Franklin Gómez, a Dominican-born freestyle wrestler who represents Puerto Rico; Marifé Torres, a golfer; Brian Afanador, an Olympic table tennis player; Tommy Ramos, a gymnast; Ryan Sánchez, another middle-distance runner, and Mónica Puig, a well-known tennis player who won Puerto Rico’s first Olympic Gold medal in 2016.
“I represent those who fight for a great future. I represent those who love this beautiful island. I represent those who give it their all. I represent those who put in the effort. I represent those who persevere. I represent those who don’t quit. I represent those who go out and defend what’s ours. We represent those who move this country,” the different athletes say throughout the one-minute ad.
Speaking behind the scenes, Puig said that “the Puerto Rican attribute that I take with me for my tournaments is that fire that we have, that passion.” Meanwhile, Gómez affirmed that “to me, being a Puerto Rican means hope. I think of development and plenty of undiscovered potential.”
The audiovisual ad is currently running on local television channels and it was also formatted for social media and outdoor media, such as billboards. A media spokesperson for the company detailed that the campaign will be in circulation for roughly two months.
In addition, Bella Group also developed a second piece, titled ‘Salimos’ (We Go Out), which places athletes in everyday environments supported by those who go out to work with a single purpose: moving Puerto Rico forward. As of press time, a date for this second part of the campaign has not been scheduled yet.
“I am very proud to present this campaign, which highlights the talent of our athletes, who with their dedication and effort work to represent us as a country and, at the same time, honor the people who take it to the streets to give the best of themselves to push forward for their families and their communities, for Puerto Rico,” said María Isabel Esteve, executive VP at Bella Group.
Several important locations across the island were also used for the scenes, such as the theater of the University of Puerto Rico - Río Piedras Campus, the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico, and Rio Bayamón Golf, among others.
