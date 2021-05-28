Puerto Rico awakens to a new brewing experience with the arrival of Early Riser, a craft beer from Boulevard Brewing Company, distributed by Ballester Hermanos, Inc. in a special collaboration with GUSTOS Coffee Co., a prominent local agribusiness dedicated to the planting, production, and distribution of specialty coffee.
Early Riser is a limited-edition Puerto Rican-style “Coffee Porter” beer, the result of a special collaboration between both companies to satisfy the palate of both craft beer and premium coffee enthusiasts.
“At Ballester Hermanos, we have always kept developing and supporting the beer market. Currently, we are the largest craft beer distributor in all of Puerto Rico, with an infrastructure specialized in this growing market. The new collaboration with the Boulevard Brewing Company, which is currently the fourth largest craft brewery in the world, is another event that reinforces our support for the market, our product catalog and the offer we want to provide to the local public," said Alejandro Ballester, president of Ballester Hermanos, Inc. (BHI).
The limited-edition beer will be sold in Puerto Rico, as well as 23 states, including Washington, D.C. The distribution includes over 1,200 boxes packed in 12-ounce bottles and and six-packs, as well as keg format for restaurants. Early Riser has 5.2 percent alcohol by volume (AVB), an international bitterness unit (IBU) scale of 40, and 165 in the European Brewery Convention (EBC) color scale.
The design of the label and the packaging stands out for its characteristics alluding to Puerto Rico; the box has the colors of the Gustos coffee bags, its emblematic rooster, the three red stripes of the flag, and the star.
"We are very proud to share this good news with Puerto Rico, since it is the first time that the versatility and style of our coffee has merged with brewing innovation to create this new drink designed exclusively for lovers of coffee and sophisticated beers," highlighted Omar Torres, founder of GUSTOS Coffee Co.
Early Riser has a rich coffee aroma, subtle notes of chocolate, and roasted malt. The beer presents an elegant taste of malt and black coffee, the hops add a medium bitterness and a lot of balance and body. This beer is ideal to complement in a pairing with barbecues, tembleque (Puerto Rican coconut pudding), cheese flan and quesitos de guayaba (Puerto Rican cheese-filled pastries with guava).
“As Ballester is the local distributor of Gustos Coffee and Boulevard, it's a great way to build alliances and create successful collaborations. In these conversations, interest arose in creating a beer with one of the most important suppliers in the United States, Boulevard Brewing. and Gustos, a leader in specialty coffee in Puerto Rico. This collaboration is exciting because we will be using the best coffee on the island to make a craft beer with a company recognized both globally and locally. Every artisan beer lover in Puerto Rico knows the quality of the products that are made on Boulevard and to say that a beer is being made with Gustos en Boulevard is incredible," said José Maldonado, brand manager of Craft Beer Puerto Rico.
"For us, innovation is what give life to the segment. Craft beer consumers like to try different styles and different beers," he added.
Locally, the product will be available in supermarkets, chains and specialty liquor stores. Likewise, Early Riser will be available at GUSTOS Coffee Co. stores in its locations located in Matadero and Miramar.
"We want everyone who tries Early Riser to savor the sense of pride in this collaboration, as we have at Boulevard, and to savor the spirit of this innovation. At Boulevard, we enjoy creating alliances and collaborations with artisans, brewers, and creative artists," said Steven Caraballo, Sales director for Boulevard Brewing, Co.
"This collaboration strengthens our mission at GUSTOS to bring happiness to the greatest number of people with our products. The union with Boulevard Brewing allows us to reach multiple markets to highlight the excellence of Puerto Rican specialty coffee in an avant-garde brewing project," Torres added.
For more information, visit Gustos' pages on Facebook and Instagram (@gustoscofeeco), or Craft Beer Puerto Rico on Facebook and Instagram (@craftbeerpr).
