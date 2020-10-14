Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), a multinational medical device company that operates as BD Caribe LTD in Puerto Rico, will expand its operations in the municipality of Juncos with a shared investment of roughly $23 million.
"The biosciences sector continues growing in the island. BD has been part of Puerto Rico since 1957 and will expand its operations and infrastructure to increase its production capacity," said Economic Development Secretary Manuel A. Laboy.
According to the official, BD will invest nearly $16 million for equipment, construction, job retention, and job creation. "As part of our work supporting projects that have a positive return of investment the DDEC (Department of Economic Development and Commerce) will grant $7,015,000 in incentives," he added.
BD (NYSE: BDX) is one of the largest medical technology companies in the world. It has advances in the Health sector, specifically in medical discovery, diagnosis, and care delivery. The company supports workers on the front lines of healthcare by developing innovative technology, services, and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and the clinical process for healthcare providers.
Presently, several BD products are manufactured in Juncos, including those designed to collect samples, such as: BD Microtainer® Tubes, BD Vacutainer® Blood Transfer Device, and BD Vacutainer® Luer-Lok™ Access Device.
"BD is proud of our long history in Puerto Rico. Our association with the community here and the work our associates do is critical to our ability to serve our clients around the world," said Robert Fauvie, VP of Operations at BD Integrated Diagnostic Solutions, a division supported by the new line of incoming products.
Laboy added: "Puerto Rico continues to demonstrate its resilience and that it is the ideal destination for expansion or the establishment of new companies. We are sure that, despite the challenges we face, in the coming years the island will continue to position itself as a world leader in the bioscience industry, among other sectors. The commitment of the administration of Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced is to provide the necessary tools to strengthen the economic development of Puerto Rico, and the DDEC will continue to work as a team with the private sector to achieve that goal."
