Helping to contribute to the community planting aimed at mitigating the impact of Hurricane Maria in the Punta Tuna Wetlands Nature Reserve, Bayer Crop Science donated 456 trees to Siempre Verde and the Maunabo Pro-Development Committee.
Through a collaborative effort, the Siempre Verde company is in charge of carrying out the restoration work in Punta Tuna, while the reserve is administered by the Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources and co-managed by the Maunabo Pro-Development Committee.
“Around the world, we have set new goals to continue positively impacting our environment, inside and outside our operations,” said Eric Torres, site enablement lead at Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico. “We are very proud and pleased to continue to advance our goals through this collaborative project in Maunabo.”
The donated trees include species of dessert cassia (Senna polyphylla), white cedar (Tabebuia heterophylla) and button mangrove (Conocarpus erectus). To do this, the company established a greenhouse for the horticulture of these trees, which are used in these efforts, in addition to community outreach initiatives. These are coordinated by the Bayer Reforestation Program, led by agronomist Francisco Muñiz, agronomic research specialist at Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico.
“Bayer's Reforestation Program is guided by the mission of supporting and promoting biodiversity in the ecosystems of our farms and operations,” explained Muñiz. “It is also our interest to collaborate and contribute to restoring and reforesting natural habitats and preserving our natural resources. With Siempre Verde and the Maunabo Pro-Development Committee, we have found strategic allies to carry out our goals.”
In 2018, the multinational Bayer Group launched the “Planet Impact” corporate program aimed at significantly intensifying its sustainability efforts around the world. Since then, the local operation in Juana Díaz, Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico, has carried out various initiatives that include, but are not limited to, restoring and reforesting natural habitats and preserving natural resources on and around its farms.
“For over two decades, our commitment has been to be a committed corporate citizen in the southern region of Puerto Rico, adhering to sustainable and environmentally friendly procedures,” explained Miguel Pereira, government affairs lead for Bayer Crop Science in Puerto Rico. “We thank Siempre Verde and the Maunabo Pro-Development Committee for the opportunity to collaborate for the benefit of our environment and Puerto Rican biodiversity.”
