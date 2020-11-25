Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico announced today that it is recruiting talent within the island’s deaf and partially deaf community to fill several field worker and soy pollinator positions. The initiative seeks to provide job opportunities for this community in particular while providing candidates with training to the job.
“The initiative came about after identifying the needs of the deaf and partially deaf community, in addition to the company’s wish to take advantage of sowing season to fill those needs,” said Darin Rodríguez-Wells Torres, human resources lead for Bayer in Puerto Rico. “In addition to filling a company need we are providing an opportunity to a population in our community so they can improve their quality of life.”
Rodriguez-Wells said that the job positions that are currently available are for soy pollinators but the company expects to expand the job offerings to other areas throughout the season. She added that the pollinator position does not require previous experience but interested candidates must present a high school diploma as proof that they completed high school. The position also requires skills managing iPhone, iPad, and iPod technology, in addition to availability to work overtime, weekends and holidays should it be necessary.
The executive mentioned that special accommodation will be available for interviews, in addition to the entire recruitment and onboarding process. Sign language interpreters and video relay services (VRS) will also be available.
Interested candidates must send an e-mail to Ivonne Rodríguez Rohena to ivonne.rodriguezrohena@bayer.com along with an updated resume and high school diploma. For
more information, candidates can contact the Bayer Crop Science station in Juana Díaz at (787) 260-2916 or through Facebook® at www.facebook.com/bayer4cropspr.
