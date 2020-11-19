In celebration of Puerto Rican Giving Tuesday, Bayer Crop Science thanked and applauded its employees for their commitment to contribute to a better quality of community life during 2020. So far this year, the Puerto Rico site employees reached over 1,314 people and donated over 94 hours of volunteer hours in various community engagement activities in the municipalities of Juana Díaz and Santa Isabel.
“We could not let this day go by, Giving Tuesday, without thanking all of our employees for their generosity and their commitment to contributing to our neighboring communities,” said Eric Torres Collazo, site enablement lead at Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico. “Over 465 of us at Bayer contributed their little grain of sand for a better Southern Puerto Rico, even during such a difficult year as 2020 has been.”
Bayer began the year supporting the 2020 season of the Juana Díaz Dolores “Toyita” Martínez Children and Youth Baseball League last January by contributing two boxes of baseballs to each of the 45 teams participating in the league.
In February, Bayer donated the pipes to help fix the existing drainage problem in the Galicia Community and avoid flooding in the area due to rain. Also, to help 329 students of the Aurea Quiles High School in Guánica, Bayer donated school supplies for the teachers and students. The school began their academic semester in tents located in the Osvaldo Gutierrez Stadium after the ravages of the Jan. 7 earthquakes.
Bayer also donated personal protection equipment (PPE) and supplies to the municipalities of Juana Díaz and Santa Isabel for employees who are performed disinfection tasks in public areas.
During the summer months of June and July, as part of the company’s efforts to provide relief to neighboring communities during the COVID pandemic, employees delivered 600 boxes of produce to residents in neighboring communities of Juana Díaz and Santa Isabel. The company procured 15,000 pounds of products from southern Puerto Rican farmers to prepare the packages. These contained Puerto Rican agricultural products such as melons, peppers, onions, bananas, plantains, mangos, squash, pineapples and papayas.
In fiscal year 2019, Bayer operations had a positive economic impact of over $42.05 million in Juana Díaz and several adjacent municipalities. The company said this investment includes payroll, local purchases, capital investments, municipal construction taxes, philanthropy initiatives and community sponsorships.
