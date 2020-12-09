The traditional coquito, the star of holiday festivities in Puerto Rico, just got an upgrade with the limited-edition Bacardí Coquito; a ready-to-drink alternative based on the classic recipe that has been passed on from generation to generation, an excellent gift idea.
Coquito, heralded by some as some sort of Puerto Rican eggnog, stands out for the rich combination of coconut milk, spices, and rum. Bacardí Coquito unites in a single drink the heritage of the traditional production of Bacardi rum, with a silky flavor of coconut, toasted spices, and hints of vanilla and cinnamon that for decades has been synonymous with Christmas celebration on the island.
Bacardi Coquito will be available during the Christmas season in some of the major supermarket chains. For more information, visit Facebook.com/bacardipr/.
About Bacardi in Puerto Rico
Bacardi was founded in San Juan, Puerto Rico in 1936 and is part of the family business Bacardi Limited, the largest private spirits company in the world. The current facilities were built in 1958 on 127 acres located in the municipality of Cataño. This is the largest premium rum distillery in the world and is one of the 29 manufacturing facilities owned by Bacardi worldwide. More than 85 percent of the Bacardi Rum consumed around the world is produced in Puerto Rico.
