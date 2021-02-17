With scientists fearing a worldwide “insect apocalypse,” Bacardi in Puerto Rico has received a Wildlife Habitat Council certification for expanding its pollinator garden at the company’s facilities in Cataño.
Thanks to a newly expanded pollinator garden, the home of the world’s most awarded rum is welcoming increased numbers of butterflies, bees and, of course, bats.
In 2019, the Puerto Rico team launched an ongoing restoration of the natural grounds near the front of the campus, which is now home to four of the eight bat houses on the property. The efforts resulted in the addition of six pollinator gardens covering 38,535 square feet or double the original size. The pollinator garden serves as a year-round food source to monarch butterflies, honeybees, native bees and seven species of bats, including the Antillean fruit bat, minor red bat, red fruit bat and Mexican free-tailed bat.
Bacardi said the “all-employee volunteer team” is committed to this landscape-level conservation by diversifying the flowering plants while also encouraging the growth of native species to the island, creating an abundance of access to the nectar, pollen, cover and larval host plants needed by pollinators to feed and reproduce.
“As a family-owned company, Bacardi, we take great pride in our efforts to build a sustainable future that will continue for generations to come. At Bacardi Corporation in Puerto Rico, we are making a positive impact in our work environment and getting our teams involved in learning more about their role in protecting the environment – at home and at work,” said Edwin Zayas, Bacardi Corporation vice president of Operations. “As leaders in the spirits industry, we feel a tremendous responsibility to protect natural resources and reduce our environmental footprint with the hope to inspire others to do the same.”
While visits are currently limited to the Cataño campus, those on site are encouraged to explore the pollinator garden as an effort to raise awareness about the importance of pollinator habitats. Housed in between the operations site and Casa Bacardi – one of the most visited tourist sites on the island – the garden is visible to employees and tourists alike. Before lockdowns, Bacardi hosted its annual community event and focused part of the programming on educating guests about the role of pollinators in island’s ecosystem.
Call to Save Insects
Climate change, insecticides, herbicides, light pollution, invasive species and changes in agriculture and land use are causing Earth to lose probably 1 percent to 2 percent of its insects each year, said University of Connecticut entomologist David Wagner, lead author in a special package of 12 studies written by 56 scientists from around the globe.
The problem, sometimes called the insect apocalypse, is like a jigsaw puzzle. And scientists say they still don’t have all the pieces, so they have trouble grasping its enormity and complexity and getting the world to notice and do something.
Wagner said scientists need to figure out if the rate of the insect loss is bigger than with other species. “There is some reason to worry more,” he added, “because they are the target of attack” with insecticides, herbicides and light pollution.
Co-author and University of Illinois entomologist May Berenbaum said, “Insect decline is kind of comparable to climate change 30 years ago because the methods to assess the extent, the rate (of loss) were difficult.”
Making matters worse is that in many cases, people hate bugs, even though they pollinate the world’s foods, are crucial to the food chain and get rid of waste, she said.
Insects “are absolutely the fabric by which Mother Nature and the tree of life are built,” Wagner added.
-The Associated Press contributed to this story.
