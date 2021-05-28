B Media Group Acquires Tactical Media Group

B Media Group, one of the primary media companies in Puerto Rico, announced today the acquisition of Tactical Media Group as part of its commitment to provide more options to its clients and brand-connecting strategies for its consumers.
“We have taken a firm step towards a future of growth in the industry. Our commitment to our clients motivates us to continue innovating and creating new opportunities to contribute to the economic development of Puerto Rico. Both companies share a similar business culture, which ensures an integration focused on continuing to provide services and products of excellence," said Juanchi Casillas, co-founder and CEO of B Media Group.
This acquisition positions B Media Group as a leader in the media market. "This alliance helps our clients achieve their communication objectives with a range of high-impact and outreach locations. Our mission is strengthened by providing effective, immediate and creative solutions together with a team of top sales professionals," affirmed Héctor Horta, co-founder and vice president of B Media Group.
"After 22 years of experiences in the industry, the motto that B Media has enshrined during the acquisition, '#bettertogether,' perfectly captures the feeling we share as entrepreneurs. There is no doubt that this union gives us strength and allows us to provide more value to customers. It has been a highly exciting and inspiring process for the entire work team and the company," said Jorge Pierluisi, co-founder of Tactical Media Group.
B Media Group continues investing in technology, offering advertising space with new creative opportunities and dynamic content for its clients, boosting metrics and analytics for measurement in order to create greater impact and value in the market. These initiatives are aligned with the company's vision to continue its growth and commitment to Puerto Rico.
