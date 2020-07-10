AT&T is giving back to America's teachers, nurses and physicians that give their best to our communities every day by extending exclusive savings on its best wireless plans for them and their families.
Beginning July 10, they will join first responders, military and veterans with eligibility to get the AT&T's appreciation offer of 25 percent savings on Unlimited Starter, Extra and Elite wireless plans.– that's up to a $50/month discount for 4 lines on AT&T Unlimited Elite.
New Savings for Those that Give their Best
Teachers: New and existing customers that are Kindergarten through post-secondary teachers, professors, instructors, and their families can take advantage of this appreciation offer.
Nurses and Physicians: New and existing customers that are nurses, physicians, physician assistants and their families can benefit from this appreciation offer. As a reminder for our healthcare professionals, to keep you connected on-the-job, AT&T also recommends FirstNet, the nationwide public safety communications platform dedicated to America's first responders. FirstNet, built with AT&T, can connect them to reliable critical communications with always-on priority access to the FirstNet network and the fastest overall nation and island wide network experience.
Customers that are on an AT&T Unlimited Elite wireless plan, will get HBO Max included. Or if you are on AT&T Unlimited Extra and AT&T Unlimited Starter, you can sign up for HBO Max directly and get a 1-month free trial of HBO Max.
In addition, AT&T recently activated its 5G network in 58 municipalities of Puerto Rico included in seven Cellular Market Areas (CMAs). AT&T 5G is now available in 355 markets across the country, covering 179 million people with plans to be nationwide this summer.
Beginning July 10, they can sign up for the appreciation offer at att.com/appreciation.
For more information on AT&T Unlimited plans visit att.com/unlimited.
