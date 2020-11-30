Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, and ASM Global are bringing 5G connectivity to the Puerto Rico Convention Center (PRCC) in San Juan. PRCC is one of the top Convention Centers internationally and one of the most technologically advanced throughout Latin America.
The Puerto Rico Convention Center (PRCC), operated by ASM Global, hosts an average of 350 events and over 600,000 visitors per year, pre-COVID. The Convention Center had established itself as the main venue to host conventions, sports and entertainment, corporate meetings, galas and other events that generate a significant economic impact on the local economy while becoming a cornerstone of Puerto Rico's offerings as a tourist and event destination.
With more than 600,000 square feet of total space, including an Exhibition Hall that can seat nearly 17,000 people and a ballroom that can accommodate more than 4,000, the waterfront PRCC is capable of hosting more than 25,000 simultaneous guests.
“Network connectivity plays a crucial role within the Convention Center and has been a major focus of operation for us,” said Jorge L. Pérez, ASM general manager, Puerto Rico Convention Center. “Deploying a new state-of-the-art wireless network is a complex undertaking, and it takes a trusted partner like Mobilitie to make this a reality. We’re excited to provide visitors, exhibitors and conferences with an unmatched network experience while visiting PRCC.”
The network at PRCC will be designed with robust and scalable 5G capable architecture, ensuring that the visitors attending conferences, meetings and other special events have reliable and seamless connectivity throughout the entire convention center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.