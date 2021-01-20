The San Sebastián Street Festival, known colloquially as SanSe, is the most important annual event for Puerto Rico’s artisans and plastic artists, where they take center stage during the activities and sell their products to thousands of visitors in Old San Juan. While COVID-19 forced the municipal authorities to cancel the event for 2021, artisans will get much-needed support through the Crafts and Plastic Arts Fair to be held in late January.

As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, this economic sector has been among the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with only 45 percent of entrepreneurs receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, according to the president of the Puerto Rico Artisans Federation, Daniel Rosa.

With this in mind, the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP by its Spanish acronym) will hold the Fair on Jan. 30 and 31 to showcase a variety of artists in an open-spaced environment, to encourage financial support of this economic class and local tourism, while safeguarding public health through COVID-19 protocols.

“We are using all the open-spaced plazas in Ballajá, and we are designating between 20 to 25 participants in each plaza. Also, each one of them will have their own tent… This will help us maintain separation not only between participants, but also between the public,” said Jessabet Vivas, director of the ICP’s Popular Arts Program.

Vivas explained that the fair will host different artists each day, rather than featuring the same craftspersons, with aims to endorse a greater number of small businesses and provide more diversity.

“We will feature [artists specialized in] leather, Puerto Rican sweets, clay, carving, tobacco… goldsmith, everything. We are looking for different types of areas. There will be different artisans and plastic artists every day. In that sense, if a person wants to visit us both days of the fair, they will be more than welcome because they will enjoy a different diversity of artistic products,” she stated.

This latest effort mirrors the Christmas Market held last month in Old San Juan to bolster Puerto Rico’s artisan sector. “Not only did we not have a single problem then, but it was also highly praised by the public; the plastic artists and artisans sold really well, and both the public and artisans wrote in their evaluations that they appreciated the event; it was incredible in economic terms as well as emotionally,” Vivas said.

ICP Executive Director Carlos Ruiz Cortés said the general population “is very grateful because they were eager to finally have an activity like that and to go out and enjoy our architectural heritage with their families in their safe environment, and enjoy crafts and popular arts.” As has been customary throughout the pandemic, the ICP is outlining musical and educational programming to broadcast on its Facebook page throughout the Fair.

App to Support Local Artisans

Asked if the ICP will offer contact information about the artists participating in the event, Ruiz Cortés informed that the ICP launched a mobile app where people in Puerto Rico and abroad can connect with local artisans and buy their products. The app, called ArtesaníasICP, is available to download on the Apple and Google stores, free of charge.

“This is a project that is aligned with our work plan to continue providing access to the arts and culture, incorporating technology. With this app, people from anywhere in the world can contact our artisans directly to purchase their pieces and coordinate the shipment,” Ruiz explained.

People can search for contact information according to the type of artisan work they want, by municipality, the name of the person or any word related to their search. The results include a directory with the artisans’ contact information, social media, location and art medium.

Each time the user enters the app, an educational note about Puerto Rican crafts or a short biography of a master artisan will randomly appear. A tab also redirects the user to the platform with information about Puerto Rico’s cultural and creative offerings.

“We are constantly receiving requests for contact information from artisans who work a specific type of craft. With this platform, we facilitate the search for the information the public needs so that even those artisans without a digital presence can be searched through the platform. It’s a tool to strengthen the presence of artisans and artists in the digital world while we educate about our crafts,” Vivas affirmed.