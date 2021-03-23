Using the slogan, "Porque Ser Relacionista es cosa seria," the Puerto Rico Public Relations Professionals Association (ARPPR, by its Spanish acronym), launched today, its new campaign seeking to educate about the role of public relations professionals, reaffirm the importance of having a licensed public relations practitioner to develop and execute communications efforts, and promote compliance with Act No. 204, which regulates this professional practice on the island.
"The objective of this campaign is to educate about the role and contribution of public relations practitioners to society through strategic communications focused on fostering solid and beneficial relationships between an organization and its diverse publics and stakeholders. We are the voice of our industry and we want to clarify the vast distinction between the role of the licensed public relations professional vs. others who are not. This effort responds to our responsibility on behalf of our members, of all public relations professionals as well as with Puerto Rico," stated Karen Garnik, APR, ARPPR President.
The campaign will feature in digital and social media platform executions including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as on the official ARPPR website; public relations efforts and upcoming scheduled workshops and events, which are part of the continuing educational program offered by the Association to its members, students, and the government.
There are more than 1,500 licensed public relations practitioners in compliance with Act No. 204. This law establishes higher education and professional expertise requirements for all practitioners who are upheld to a strict code of ethics.
"The hiring of unlicensed communicators can result in the mismanagement of issues and information, and lead to a crisis that could jeopardize the reputation or operation of any brand, company or organization," said Garnik.
The ARPPR was the driving force behind Act No. 204, enacted August 8, 2008. This law enabled the Regulatory Board of Public Relations Professionals which oversees the licensing process required for the public relations practice in Puerto Rico.
All licensed public relations professionals are authorized to use their license number and seal as validation of compliance with the law. Puerto Rico is one of five countries at the forefront in the field of public relations globally that have adopted a law to regulate its practice. Thanks to this law, the industry is serving as a model for other jurisdictions internationally.
The Regulatory Board, which serves under the governance of Puerto Rico Department of State, was enacted in 2008 to establish the regulatory framework and requirements including academic education, professional experience and ethics. In addition, it oversees accreditation processes related to continuing education requirements for compulsory licensing of all public relations practitioners locally.
Founded in 1970, the ARPPR has had a solid track record in the industry and is the leading provider of accredited continued education for public relations professionals. The ARPPR continues to expand in strategic collaborative agreements to further strengthen its educational program and added value benefits for its members. ARPPR announced recently an alliance with the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), the world's largest industry organization, to extend PRSA's range of continuing education courses to its members, including certifications and mutually beneficial professional opportunities for colleagues in both organizations.
ARPPR members also share additional international affiliation membership benefits with the Global Alliance for Public Relations (GA), the world's leading confederation for public relations professionals, as well as with the Red Iberoamericana de Relaciones Públicas (REDIRP, by its Spanish acronym), a Spanish-speaking public relations professionals association including members from Spain to Argentina.
"These collaborative alliances extend the value of ARPPR's membership and expand boundaries to continue sharing best practices information and professional opportunities, on a local level as well as globally," Garnik added.
For more information about this campaign, educational events and how to become an ARPPR member, visit the ARPPR website or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
