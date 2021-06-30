Anthem Inc. today announced the completion of the acquisition of Puerto Rico-based MMM Holdings LLC and its Medicare Advantage (MA) plan MMM Healthcare LLC. as well as affiliated companies and Medicaid plan.
Anthem acquired MMM from InnovaCare Health LP a leading integrated, value-based payor and provider service organization.
“We’re pleased to complete the acquisition of MMM and work with our new colleagues to serve Medicare and Medicaid-eligible individuals and consumers in Puerto Rico. With our vision to be an innovative, valuable and inclusive healthcare partner we remain committed to enhancing their healthcare experience by providing services that drive greater value and meet their diverse needs,” said Gail K. Boudreaux, president and CEO of Anthem.
With more than 275,000 MA members and over 314,000 Medicaid members, MMM is the ninth-largest MA plan in the country and Puerto Rico’s second-largest Medicaid plan. MMM is the island’s largest MA plan and one of the fastest-growing vertically integrated healthcare organizations in the United States.
MMM’s approach to serving its members aligns with Anthem’s commitment to whole-person health, with MMM’s provider network and wholly owned independent physician associations (IPAs) Castellana Physicians Services and PHM as well as independent IPAs. Together, MMM’s network includes more than a dozen offices and more than 10,000 healthcare providers across the island.
MMM holds the only 4.5 Stars MA contract in Puerto Rico from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
