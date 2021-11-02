The Puerto Rico chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIAPR) recently celebrated that three Puerto Rican architects, José Toro, FAIA, Jaime Sobrino, FAIA, and Yanel del Ángel, FAIA, were elevated to the position of Fellows - the maximum distinction granted by the National AIA. This distinction is an important recognition of their contribution to the development and enhancement of the profession of Architecture.
To kick off the celebration, AIAPR held a bustling cocktail party at the Club Lounge Terrace of the Sheraton Hotel of the Convention Center. The event was attended by past presidents of the Institution and architects previously distinguished with the recognition of Fellows.
After a message from the outgoing president, architect Héctor Ralat Sotomayor, in which he recognized the merits of each of the new Fellows, the honorees addressed the public to thank their mentors, teachers, colleagues, and family members for their support and solidarity.
The following day, the new Fellows participated in a panel entitled "Journey to Fellowship". Moderated by architect Beatriz del Cueto, FAIA, the architects José Toro, head of Toro Arquitectos, Jaime Sobrino, vice president of the firm Leo A Daly, in Miami, and Yanel del Ángel, head of the firm Perkins and Will, in Boston, Massachusetts, and who is the second woman in Puerto Rico to receive such a distinction, presented the works and initiatives for which they were distinguished by the National AIA. They also explained the category in which they were selected, encouraging the other architects present to take initiative and submit their credentials to be promoted to Fellow in the future.
These activities were carried out within the framework of the AIAPR Annual Convention, entitled “AIAPR 21- Rebuild/Restore: Crafting for a new normal”, with the participation of a large group of invited speakers. The new Board of Directors for 2022, whose chairmanship fell to Arq. Monique Lugo López, AIA, was also elected.
The architect Ralat Sotomayor, AIA, said that "with the exaltation of Fellow, the great talent and capacity of Puerto Rican architects is again demonstrated. AIAPR is proud to have such distinguished professionals among its members.” Among other practicing architects who belong to the honorable group of AIA Fellows, a distinction that very few local professionals hold, are the following architects: Beatriz del Cueto FAIA, Jorge Rigau FAIA, Fernando Abruña FAIA, Andrés Mignucci FAIA, Segundo Cardona FAIA, Benjamín Vargas FAIA, José Coleman Davis FAIA, and more recently, the architect Francisco Javier Rodríguez Suárez, FAIA.
The famous architect Henry Klumb, FAIA, was the first to receive this distinction. He was followed by other outstanding architects, already deceased, such as Osvaldo Toro, FAIA, of Toro Ferrer.
Who are the new Fellows?
José Javier Toro
The work of the architect José Javier Toro, FAIA, head of Toro Arquitectos, with his office in San Juan, transmits his belief that architecture is the silent and harmonious symbiosis between the context and its cultural meaning, intertwined with a set of creative designs and an experimental hand of innovative materials."
José Javier Toro founded Toro Arquitectos in 2010, after almost 20 years as partner at Toro Ferrer Arquitectos. Their practice fosters a collaborative study environment where obstacles become tools and opportunities for design. Each project is approached from a perspective that responds to its environment and seeks conceptually clear, practical, and firmly rooted solutions in its context.
Toro, who also teaches design at the University of Puerto Rico School of Architecture, has received numerous design awards and follows a tradition of design excellence inspired by his father, prominent Puerto Rican modernist architect Osvaldo Toro, FAIA.
Jaime E. Sobrino
Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the West Palm Beach, Florida office for international architectural firm Leo A Daly, the architect Jaime E. Sobrino, was elevated to Fellow after the Jury determined that "as an inspiring leader of AIA, Sobrino has initiated and enriched organizational innovation at the local, state and national levels through strategic leadership, and the creation of unique public awareness and mentoring campaigns."
Sobrino has been recognized for his leadership within the organization and in his professional practice. His contributions have had an impact at the local, state, regional, and national levels. Among his various contributions, the creation of leadership programs for young professionals stands out, along with his participation as director of the National Strategic Council of the AIA. As the director, he led the creation of initiatives for the AIA at the national level and the innovative use of social platforms to promote Puerto Rican architecture worldwide with efforts to support the chapter of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands after Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Additionally, he was president of the Puerto Rico Chapter of the AIA in 2011, regional representative in the AIA for Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, and director of the AIA National Strategic Council.
Yanel de Ángel Salas
For her part, architect Yanel de Ángel Salas, who is head of the firm Perkins and Will in Boston, Massachusetts, leads the firm’s global residential practice, while managing complex mixed-use projects. She is a founding member of the firm’s Project Delivery Board, whose mission is to develop a strategy for complex project processes and facilitate agility in the delivery of services. With a passion for social purpose, resilience, and sustainability, Yanel co-founded resilientSEE-PR, a global alliance committed to the design and reconstruction of a resilient and sustainable Puerto Rico. Yanel strives to promote the leadership of women and minorities in the design profession. She is a member of the firm’s Diversity Council, co-chairs the Women in Design Excellence Awards (Women in Design - WiD) committee of the Boston Society of Architects (BSA), co-founded the Media Career Mentoring Committee BSA WiD, and is a member of CREW Boston.
