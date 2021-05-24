Travel is coming back. As vaccines roll out, one of the first things many people will be doing this summer is looking to travel with families and loved ones. Many of these travelers will be staying in homes because whole homes are considered to be the safer way to travel according to the CDC.
As people begin to make plans to reconnect with friends and family, Airbnb reiterates its commitment to promote responsible summer travel and help hosts, guests and communities they call home stay safer. The commitment includes the launch of the Neighborhood Support Line now with support in Spanish. Also, our Hosts have committed to the enhance-d cleaning protocols to help keep the community safe and Airbnb has announced a ban on one night reservations on 4th of July with some exceptions, for example, guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to this restriction.
We’ve learned that July 4 is being pegged, by some, as the “reopening” date in the US, which is great for the country as well as for the Airbnb community. The still current CDC guidance continues to recommend avoiding large events and gatherings, that’s why we’re introducing new rules aimed at helping to prevent unauthorized parties over the 4th of July.
4th of July
Last year, we announced a global ban on parties in the interest of public health, and that ban remains in effect. So, effective today, guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one night reservations in entire home listings in Puerto Rico during July 4th weekend. Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to this restriction. As the July 4 weekend approaches, we are deploying more stringent restrictions on one and two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for parties. For example, we will further leverage our technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb and also block reservations within an expanded radius.
“We place a high priority on promoting the safety of the Hosts and guests on our platform, as well as their homes and neighborhoods. We continue our commitment to promote the tools and values of Trust and Safety in order to help minimize risks. Safety is and always will be a priority to Airbnb” Said Carlos Muñoz, Campaign Manager, Public Policy and Communications in The Caribbean and Central America.
Neighborhood Support Line now also available in Spanish
Although the overwhelming majority of guests on Airbnb are respectful travelers and issues do not arise, we want to help resolve complaints about disturbances or nuisance in the communities of the hosts on Airbnb. Airbnb has established the Neighborhood Support Line, enabling community members to quickly and efficiently report potential breaches of our community standards. Neighbors can visit airbnb.com/neighbors and request a phone call to speak with a specialized support ambassador or submit a written complaint, providing an easy-to-access channel to flag concerns for our rapid response ambassadors.
In Puerto Rico the tool is now available in both English and in Spanish. While emergencies and safety incidents should be reported to local authorities, this additional urgent communication channel aims to address both immediate disturbances -- such as an unauthorized party in progress -- as well as long-term or recurring issues within the community.
Health Safety Practices
While we’re encouraged by the progress being made against the virus, Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices – which include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and, for hosts and their teams, abiding by our five-step enhanced cleaning – remains a top priority. That’s why we’ll continue to require all Hosts and guests to commit to the process.
These tools help us to put public health first, promote responsible travel, and give Airbnb Hosts, guests, and neighbors the peace of mind that comes with knowing we’ll work hard to help ensure they have an incredible and positive experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.