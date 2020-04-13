Airbnb today announced the launch of Online Experiences, an easier way for people to connect, earn income, travel and enjoy new experiences while being stuck at home during the COVID-19 crisis.
With communities around the world staying home to protect their health, people may find it difficult to work, exercise or pursue hobbies. Now, Online Experiences will change that by allowing hosts to earn an income in these uncertain times, and bring virtual experiences to millions of guests.
Recognizing the route ahead will vary by destination, the Airbnb community around the world is finding creative ways to navigate the current realities and leverage the platform to accelerate recovery and facilitate interconnectivity.
Airbnb Online Experiences will offer workshops with Olympic medalists, meditation with Buddhist monks, virtual visits with the dogs of Chernobyl and more to help people stay connected.
Each of these experiences are led by inspiring hosts from over 30 different countries, providing access to cultures and traditions from around the world.
“Human connection is at the core of what we do,” said Catherine Powell, head of Airbnb Experiences. “With so many people needing to stay indoors to protect their health, we want to provide an opportunity for our hosts to connect with our global community of guests in the only way possible right now, online.”
For those who are most isolated, like seniors, Airbnb has partnered with local organizations around the world to curate Online Experiences that help seniors learn a new skill while protecting their health.
Booking opens immediately with more than 50 virtual Airbnb Experiences (price range is $1-$40) available at airbnb.com/online-experiences with the goal of offering more in the coming weeks.
Online Experiences will be hosted on Zoom, and Airbnb is providing Hosts access to Zoom free of charge along with personalized support services for curating, capturing and sharing their online content.
