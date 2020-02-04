Airbnb announced it has extended its Open Homes program activation through February 9 to help those impacted by the recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico and relief workers deployed to help. The Open Homes Program connects hosts who are willing and able to provide free housing with people in need of temporary accommodation and disaster relief workers in the activation area.
Airbnb Hosts in Puerto Rico can opt to list their homes for $0 and offer accommodations free of charge to those in need by visiting www.airbnb.com/terremotopr20. The goal of the Open Homes Program is to ensure those able to open their homes, as well as anyone who is affected and in need of temporary accommodation, knows this option is available to them.
The Open Homes Program is available through February 9, 2020 in Puerto Rico. As a public service, Airbnb is asking news outlets to share the following link: www.airbnb.com/terremotopr20.
“Airbnb hosts in Puerto Rico have a history of sharing their generosity in times of need. In 2017 they offered free accommodations via the Open Homes program to help those impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and again in 2019 in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian,” said Kristen Berlacher, Airbnb’s Head of Causes for Open Homes. “We are incredibly appreciative of their continued generosity and willingness to open their homes to make a meaningful impact in their neighbor’s lives.”
Airbnb’s Open Homes program was activated in Puerto Rico in 2017 to help those impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and again in 2019 in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.