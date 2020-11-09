Global travel platform Airbnb made a series of announcements to its 4 million hosts around the world through a carta signed by its CEO, Brian Chesky.
Among other points, the letter explains that when travel came to an abrupt halt in March this year, the Airbnb platform made the difficult decision to reimburse guests for the full amounts of the reservations they were force to cancel. While the company believes that this decision was the correct one, it had a significant impact on the host’s bookings.
In July, the company created a community-focused on host team that met with more than 3000 hosts around the world and read countless emails and comments on the Airbnb Community Center.
From all these sessions, a series of actions emerges. The first one, was to expand the criteria for the Super Host category to include those hosts who failed to meet the requirements related to cancellations and reservations. Th Force Major Policy was also changed to limit the cases which guests can receive a full refund when canceling a reservation.
The second one, was to expand the rules for guests, give more visibility to the House Rules and ensure that travelers are held accountable for complying with them so that hosts can have more control over the way they host.
The third one, was to start giving them more information about what guests are looking for and thus make available tools that allow them to boost their activity. They adapted to the circumstances and a great example of this is that millions of hosts have followed the Advance Cleaning Protocol.
Airbnb is preparing for its IPO and wants to officially establish its commitment to the host community, That is why the company announced the Host Fun, a fund with which it will support the community, now and in the long term, and which it hopes to initially finance with 9.2 million Airbnb shares .When that initially contribution reaches the value of one billion dollars, the platform plants to start investing in the host community.
Airbnb will manage what the funds will be used for, but it will be the hosts who propose what they will be used for. To ensure that your views are considered, Airbnb will create the Host Advisory Council, which will be responsible for presenting how hosts want the fund invested in their community and making suggestions for improving Airbnb. This means that it will function as a link in which the ideas of the hosts will be communicated directly to the management team of Airbnb so that they take them into account when deciding the destination of the fund.
In addition, the Advisory Council will participate in monthly meetings with Airbnb and will inform them regularly about what is decided at these meetings. The Host Advisory Council will be as diverse as the community itself: 85% of the hosts live outside of the United States and 55% are women. The company will present its members before the end of the year.
The fund will be dedicated to issues such as training or financial resources, among many other initiatives designed to help hosts to continue hosting. With this fund, they will not only want to offer the opportunity to participate in the success of the company in a timely manner, but also, while Airbnb continues with its various operations at a global level.
At the end of his letter, Brian Chesky said that “Thanks to our commitment to these initiatives, I am confident that hosting will continue to be the centerpiece of Airbnb and that our host community will benefit from the successes of the company. It has been a difficult year, but I have been inspired by their resilience and how quickly they have adapted to the changing needs of guests. More importantly, your compassion moves me. They are the kindest people I have ever met. They have faith in others and trust them enough that they stay in the most personal space they have: their own home."
