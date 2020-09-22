In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Airbnb is hosting a month-long fiesta to showcase Hispanic and Latinx communities by recognizing and celebrating the positive impact that they have made to society. From now until October 15, Airbnb is proud to celebrate la cultura Latina alongside award-winning actress, producer, director, entrepreneur and activist, Eva Longoria. The celebration will feature a variety of culturally rich Online Experiences from across the United States and Latin America that honor Hispanic and Latinx traditions and will culminate with a one-time online cooking class hosted by Eva Longoria. Additionally, Airbnb is unveiling a curated list of stunning homes from all over the country that keep the Latinx culture alive.
“There’s no better time to come together and celebrate the vibrant traditions, diversity, and richness of our heritage,” said Eva Longoria. “There’s a deep-rooted connection between our culture and food, and I’m delighted to invite you into my kitchen and share some of my most cherished memories as we cook one of my favorite TexMex dishes that remind me of home.”
Airbnb Online Experiences will feature Eva Longoria hosting a live streamed TexMex cooking class, and a variety of culturally rich Hispanic Online Experiences available to book in English and Spanish from across the United States and Latin America.
100% of proceeds from bookings for Eva Longoria’s Social Impact Experience will benefit the Eva Longoria Foundation which helps Latinas build better futures for themselves and their families through education and entrepreneurship.
A curated list of stunning local Homes from all over the country that keep the Latinx culture alive.
From salsa dancing and cigar tasting, to learning about Día de los Muertos, these Airbnb Online Experiences will open up your world to the diverse traditions of Latin America and help reconnect with your roots or discover new passions:
Join Eva Longoria in the kitchen to cook up a TexMex feast featuring her most cherished recipes and bring to life one of her favorite dishes;
Led by a tourist guide passionate about pre-Hispanic cultures, explore the Traditions of Mexico's Day of the Dead, and learn how to make the famous Mexican “papel picado” and colorful sugar skulls;
Unfold the mysteries and etiquette of cigar smoking, rum and coffee pairings with a Cigar Tasting from Miami's Little Havana;
Become your own barista! Led by a Mexican National Coffee Judge, and boasting more than 1,000 five-star reviews, the World's Top Coffee Masterclass will teach you what it takes to make a great cup of coffee;
Transport yourself to the Caribbean with a Puerto Rican Salsa Dance Party. Learn how to dance to the rhythms of Salsa de Calle or street salsa from local experts;
Get the full experience that Mezcal offers and learn All About Mezcal with a Oaxaca Sommelier;
Learn techniques and secrets about the most emblematic and delicious Peruvian dish and Cook the Best Ceviche with Chef Melissa;
Engage in conversation about Gin & Gender. Learn about the background of the drink, the seeming relationships between gender and alcohol, and how we can start changing stereotypes;
Guided by an expert with 30 years experience, blend dance, music and martial arts through Conditioning with Capoeira.
