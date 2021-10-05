Under the title, “AIAPR ‘21- Rebuild/Restore: Crafting for a new normal,” the Puerto Rico Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIAPR) at the Convention Center in Miramar. Among the special guests include Economic Development Secretary Manuel Cidre.
AIAPR President Héctor Ralat Sotomayor stated that the two-day event will begin on Friday, Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. with a panel discussion on “Planning, Design and Construction for the Reconstruction of Puerto Rico.” The panel will feature Cidre, as well as Amanda Silva, executive director of Habitat for Humanity; Alfredo Martínez Álvarez Jr., president of the Puerto Rico Contractors Association.
Other panels to be held that Friday afternoon include a talk “On Social Infrastructure,” by Eric Klinenberg, director of the Institute for Public Knowledge at New York University; and the presentation “Design Considerations for the Reconstruction of Mayagüez Industrial Waterfront” by Manuel Ray of 3GM.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, scheduled events include a 9 a.m. panel on “Journey to Fellowship,” followed by another on "Preserving our heritage and building resiliency: traditional trades as a tool for disaster recovery and economic development in Puerto Rico.”
At 12:30 p.m., guest speaker Steve Samesnski of 3GM will give a talk on “Ready for Anything: Building Response in a Post Covid World.” The talk will explore the needs that a response plan must meet to help respond to any unforeseen circumstances. In addition, the talk will examine specific strategies to safeguard the health of building occupants when reoccupying them under the concept of "the new normal."
The AIAPR’s Annual Assembly will be held at 1 p.m.
For more information, log on their webpage at www.aiapr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.