The largest architecture and interior design firm in Puerto Rico, Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón (AD&V), marked its 20th anniversary during Women's Month, and announced the integration of Natasha Yordán as a new associate member of the firm, in addition to the hiring of new team members.
AD&V, the only Puerto Rican firm included among the best 155 Architecture Firms in the United States, announced the appointment of architect Natasha Yordán, CAAPPR, LEED Green Associate, NCARB, as an associate member of the firm. Yordán, a graduate of the School of Architecture of the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico in Ponce, joined the firm six years ago and is in charge of the conceptual design division of AD&V.
“Natasha is an excellent professional and human being. We are proud and grateful that she accepted the challenge and we are confident that together we will continue to execute our mission of creating Places with Purpose," said Monique Lugo, president of AD&V.
In addition to the integration of Yordán, the firm hired five new members: Isis Murillo and Sofía Zaragoza as Project Managers, María Emilia Escudero in charge of production, Illian Pérez as Associate of Architecture, and Tanya Aguayo as support in customer relations.
“At our firm, 75 percent of leadership positions are held by women. We are committed and responsible to continue inspiring women in our industry to achieve gender equality, both at work and in our community,” added Cristina Villalón, co-founder and general director of AD&V.
Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón is also recognized for establishing important alliances with the United Nations as reiterating their commitment to the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) to promote gender equality, and their commitment to the initiative of corporate social responsibility of the United Nations Global Compact and its principles in the areas of human rights, labor standards, the environment and the fight against corruption.
"As a firm, it is our responsibility to look beyond the work we do. Forming alliances with intergovernmental organizations such as the UN, it is something that helps us work for the common good and positively impact the future of the next generations," said Ricardo Álvarez-Diaz, co-founder of AD&V.
The new additions to the AD&V team indicate the growth of the firm and the effort and commitment to continue promoting professional women for management positions in the architecture and design industry.
