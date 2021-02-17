Acrecent Financial Corporation, a leading alternative lender to businesses in Puerto Rico, completed a $13 million bridge loan, joined by BluHaus Capital, Puerto Rico Fund for Growth, and Farragut Capital Partners.
Since its founding in 2004 Acrecent has consistently made credit accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), even against extraordinarily challenging backdrops including the global financial crisis, a protracted recession and the bankruptcy of the local government; and more recently as access to capital became scarcer for SMEs due to the impacts of hurricanes, earthquakes and the COVID-19 pandemic. Acrecent has been particularly active in some of the island’s disadvantaged yet critical sectors, among them healthcare, education, construction, hospitality, and clean/renewable energy.
The credit extended to Puerto Rico Hospital Supply (PRHS) is Acrecent’s latest transformative financing in the healthcare industry, helping bridge the chronic credit gap suffered by local SMEs. With the close of this transaction, Acrecent and its syndicate partners have:
● Cleared the way for the company with its track record of over 75 years to confidently pursue its growth plan;
● Supported over 180 direct jobs of the company in Puerto Rico;
● Helped secure the company’s innovation platform and its exports to the U.S. mainland, making a real difference to the island’s economy and community.
“I am immensely grateful to Mr. Félix Santos and his team at Puerto Rico Hospital Supply for permitting the Acrecent team to serve them and for trusting us in completing this transformative financing for their business. Mr. Santos and PRHS are representative of many proven but underserved SMEs in Puerto Rico that have consistently demonstrated their anti-fragility and determination to resurge. It bodes well for Puerto Rico’s economy and community,” said James Connor, CEO of Acrecent Financial Corporation.
“We are pleased to work with Acrecent and their syndicate partners who provided the capital to allow PRHS and Customed, our medical device manufacturing facility, to emerge from a very challenging situation, and now we are positioned for growth and continued success serving customers in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean as well as the
United States,” said Félix Santos, President of Puerto Rico Hospital Supply and Customed.
For over 17 years, Acrecent has consistently made credit accessible to businesses in Puerto Rico that value speed and flexibility. Offering a full range of financing products, Acrecent is focused on originating loans and leases that facilitate the acquisition of equipment, technology, real estate and for working capital in multiple industries. To learn more about Acrecent, visit www.acrecent.com.
About Bluhaus Capital
Bluhaus Small Business Fund is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Fund provides tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. The Fund was launched in March 2020 after being licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration as a Specialized Small Business Investment Company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to provide debt and related equity investments to small and medium-sized businesses with committed and experienced management teams in a broad variety of industries.
Bluhaus is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners. To learn more about Bluhaus, visit www.bluhauscapital.com or e-mail Bluhaus at info@bhcapllc.com.
About the Puerto Rico Fund for Growth
PRFG, a fund of funds focused on Puerto Rico, seeks to produce superior financial returns for its investors while providing vital risk capital to talented managers of venture capital, private equity, and mezzanine and senior debt funds. It seeks to develop the Puerto Rican finance ecosystem and to support the next generation of Puerto Rican businesses and entrepreneurs.
PRFG is managed by the Community Development Venture Capital Alliance, an organization whose mission is to promote the availability and use of startup and growth risk capital for businesses to create good jobs, productive wealth, and entrepreneurial capacity that advance the livelihoods of low-income people and the economies of distressed communities. It does this by investing directly in businesses and in funds, and by supporting development of the impact investing field through sponsoring networking, capacity building, and peer learning opportunities for fund managers; fostering innovation and best practices; performing industry research; and creating a positive public policy environment. Learn more at www.cdvca.org.
About Ferragut Capital Partners
Farragut Capital Partners is a lower middle market private debt and equity firm based in Washington, DC. With nearly $300 million of assets under management across two funds, the firm seeks to make $2 to $12 million mezzanine investments, including subordinated debt and non-control equity, in operating businesses throughout the United States.
Farragut's investments support growth financings, recapitalizations, leveraged buyouts and acquisitions. The firm has invested in over 40 companies since 2013 and recently closed its second fund with approximately $180 million of investable capital.
Farragut specializes in asset-light businesses with unique and defensible market positions, stable business models, and reasonable capital expenditure and working capital needs. The firm works with private equity groups, independent sponsors, senior lenders, and directly with owners and management teams to create and build value in its portfolio companies over time.
