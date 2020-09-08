Health experts from the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust (PRPHT), a program of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (PSTRT)), were given the task of creating the second edition of the Achú Activity Book, considering the new prevention measures that have been recommended to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
It is aimed at elementary school boys and girls and aims to educate and update information on the management of the disease; emphasizing the "Health Trilogy" which consists of the importance of using the mask correctly, hand washing and physical distancing.
"It was necessary for Achú to evolve according to the new guidelines o protection from the virus, so we worked on a more interactive and dynamic edition to educate parents and children on how to protect themselves and avoid contagion," explained Gabriela Algarín Zayas, Liaison Manager Community of the PRPHT and one of the authors of the two editions of the book Achú.
“In this new version, children are given the opportunity to learn more about the virus in different activities such as: coloring, word searches, secret messages, drawings and educational readings that the whole family can enjoy. It also includes instructions on how to make and care for your own mask, and recommendations to have fun healthy, avoiding contact with other people," Algarín said.
This initiative is in addition to others that the PRPHT has carried out for the youngest children, such as "Have fun healthy", an activities button to keep children active with interactive sheets that are posted weekly on the Facebook page, with the purpose having fun while educating themselves about COVID-19 and other public health topics.
For his part, Dr. José F. Rodríguez Orengo, executive director of PRPHT, assured that “we bet on children to educate parents, grandparents and adults, since this virus cannot be underestimated and we do not know what the result of the infection will cause in each one of us."
He also highlighted the importance of raising awareness about the high level of contagion that has been reflected in children lately and its possible consequences of infecting their grandparents, which is the population with the highest mortality. "As long as there is no effective treatment or a vaccine that is approved with all safety measures, we must learn to live responsibly with the virus," he concluded.
The Achú Activity Book first and second edition and other activities are available at www.paralasaludpublica.org.For more information on this and other topics, access our digital page or write to us by email: info@prpht.org. Download the # Achú2 Activity Book here: https://prsciencetrust.org/Achu-Ed2
