With aims to offer the benefits of a modern workspace, the latest technology available, a central location that is accessible to various activities, in an environment different from working from home, AC Hotel San Juan-Condado has created the “Work Remote Packages."
These packages include meeting spaces with LED monitors, HDMI connection, and WIFI access, as well as a special parking fee for local visitors. In addition, the packages provide options to include food, beverages, and lodging for short time periods.
Remote work has become a daily routine for many, completely altering the way workers communicate, hold meetings, and meet their goals. The ACH Hotel San Juan-Condado remains committed to providing offers to guests and visitors in terms of food, lodging, and now, remote work.
According to Cindy Aldea, director of Sales & Marketing at the AC Hotel San Juan-Condado, there are three alternatives for Work Remote Packages:
- Hourly package, in which guests use the amenities for an hour;
- Half Day, with beverages included;
- Full Day Package, which includes lunch.
"We also have options for people who wish to stay," Aldea added.
For more information, write to reservations@achotelsj.com or call 787-827-7291.
