This coming Sunday, Feb. 7, the NFL, the world’s top football league, holds the Super Bowl game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
To celebrate this event, Uber Eats will feature special offers from restaurants in the app, thus freeing fans from the kitchen to enjoy the game. The app will also offer free shipping from select restaurants by entering the promo code "GRANJUEGO1."
“This Sunday's game is one of the most watched sporting events in the world. Although it is being held differently given the circumstances, fans will enjoy good food from the safety of home. With every order placed through Uber Eats, you support both the restaurant and the couriers,” said Carolina Coto, Communications Leader for Uber in the Caribbean and Central America.
Whether for snacking during the game or enjoying a full meal during the halftime show, users will be able to choose a variety of offers for the family or combos to share, regardless the budget. Some of the restaurants with special offers in the app are: La Patria, The Crust, Callejeros, Puttanesca, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Chili’s, It’s Just Wings, and Papa John's. To learn more about the offers and promotions, users can visit the Uber Eats app.
During this grand event, Uber Eats will present in the U.S. a campaign focused on consuming from local businesses, in support of the app’s restaurant partners.
As part of the effort, actors Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, the famous duo behind the parody "Wayne's World" on the NBC TV show Saturday Night Live, will be the protagonists of the announcement, which Uber Eats will broadcast at halftime.
“Throughout the year we will continue to encourage app users to support local businesses. The objective is to contribute to the economic reactivation of the countries where we are present,” said Coto.
