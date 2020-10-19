The 2020 Puerto del Rey Billfish Tournament, planned for Oct. 22, 23 and 24 at Puerto Del Rey Marina in Fajardo, has been officially cancelled due to COVID-19 global pandemic and emergency.
According to Puerto del Rey’s Chief Financial Officer, Carolina Corral, the event has been cancelled taking into consideration guests and employees’ well-being. “Unfortunately, the circumstances which we are going through will not allow us to continue our traditional tournament for the entire Puerto del Rey family. During these times, it is of utmost importance to avoid people conglomeration and mass events. We want to focus primarily on everyone’s well-being and safety,” she said.
Even though the tournament is now cancelled, the Marina continues to offer its regular services, following the recommendations and guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Once we defeat COVID-19, we’ll hope to announce the new schedule for the event. For now, it is our main responsibility to protect our clients and guests as much as possible,” Corral said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.