Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have been working remotely and/or following a hybrid work schedule for almost a year now.
Before the health crisis erupted in early 2020, only about 17 percent of workers in the U.S. did so full time, five days a week, according to a study by Clutch, a B2B ratings and review platform. In just a matter of weeks, that percentage surged to 44 percent nationwide, with a total 66 percent of employees working from home at least part time, following a hybrid schedule.
We didn’t know it at the time, but millions of us were part of a worldwide experiment on working remotely.
While there has been a positive shift in confidence due to the rollouts of the vaccines against COVID-19, there has been continuing concerns about rising coronavirus deaths and the emergence of new, more contagious variants that are spreading worldwide. Regardless, it looks like working remotely has become a permanent fixture in the business world.
Now, separate studies have highlighted the benefits and challenges surrounding the new normal of the workplace, with a particular emphasis on the continuing need for flexible and hybrid schedules, even after the health crisis abates.
The studies show that working remotely has overwhelmingly worked for both companies and their employees. According to a study by Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and liability insurance company, most of the people who have worked from home since the beginning of the pandemic are managing it well. In fact, of the 1,202 people surveyed, 74 percent would prefer to work from home more frequently, once the pandemic ends.
For Nelmarie Monge, director of Human Resources for Puerto Rico and Central America at Chubb Insurance, "the findings of the survey have helped us in our operation on the island to adjust our support plans for our employees, according to their concerns and needs. Now more than ever, it is important to maintain the employees’ commitment as well as the staff’s unity of purpose and direction.”
Among the findings of the Chubb survey is that 37 percent reported being more productive from home and another third indicated that they are being just as productive as at their office.
The Chubb survey of U.S. residents examined how employees in general are handling working remotely, to which many were assigned literally overnight. Among the issues that the study examined include productivity levels, the balance between personal life and work, and physical well-being.
Stressors and Challenges Continue
However, “significant stressors” have contributed to employees’ concerns, such as enduring financial concerns about their future wellbeing; as well as handling childcare and educational responsibilities, with many kids still taking classes at home; and finding the right balance between their personal and professional lives, as the two lines have become increasingly blurred.
According to the Chubb study, about 7 in 10 employees (68 percent) say they are still concerned about their financial health and that of their families. This concern is common among all income and age groups. "This data has prompted us to strengthen our financial orientation program for employees, obtaining more resources to provide us with virtual seminars on savings, retirement, etc., adjusted to what we are experiencing," Monge explained.
Half of respondents also said they schedule time off from work to help maintain a healthy work-life balance. At the same time, 60 percent reported that distractions from other family members or pets sometimes make working from home a bit difficult. Meanwhile, 43 percent indicated that they are being successful with keeping work and family-related activities separate.
"In light of these findings, we constantly send our employees lists of resources that can help keep their children busy and entertained [while at home]... This type of initiative is very simple, inexpensive and can be implemented by any employer," Monge added.
Another interesting piece of data indicates that employees working from home stay connected and virtually socialize with their family, friends and co-workers. Almost 80 percent of those surveyed indicated that they are having the same or more contact with their friends than when working in their offices. More than 20 percent have participated in virtual "Happy Hours" with colleagues, 36 percent said they are eating more, 46 percent indicated that they are "snacking" more between meals and 26 percent that they are drinking more. Only 5 percent indicated that they are eating less while working from home.
Although the risk of a cyberattack is higher when working from home, less than half (46 percent) of employees expressed concerns about the risk of a cyberattack when working remotely. Nearly 50 percent also said they sometimes manage work through a personal email device or account.
Regarding their physical well-being, 41 percent said they are feeling “new pain” in their shoulders, back or wrists since they have been working at home and 63 percent are being more careful at home, trying to avoid injuries for which they could need attention in a hospital. At the same time, 77 percent are concerned about business trips because of the continuing health risks involved.
"Following these results, we've also sent our employees tips on how to keep their home office as ergonomic as possible, with items like chair backs and exercises they can perform to stretch and keep their bodies moving and healthy," Monge indicated.
The Chubb survey also revealed that working from home hasn't stopped workers from doing things they enjoy, such as 56 percent said they watch more TV now; 82 percent said they are exercising the same or more; 34 percent are reading more; and 23 percent said they are playing more video games.
The Pros and Cons
The Clutch study found that the six benefits from working at home most often mentioned by employees are: no commute (47 percent); more flexible schedule (43 percent); no need to dress up (33 percent); fewer distractions/quieter space (28 percent); more time with roommates/family/pets (25 percent); and ability to personalize workspace (14 percent).
On the down side, one-third of workers (33 percent) said it’s harder to collaborate with co-workers while working remotely. To reduce communication issues, however, many companies are turning to collaboration tools such as Zoom (36 percent), Microsoft Teams (19 percent), and Skype (17 percent).
More than one-quarter (27 percent) also said interruptions and distractions are a challenge of remote work.
A case in point is Miriam Rodríguez, an administrative assistant who lives in Caguas but works in San Juan. She now follows a hybrid work schedule. “Commuting in the mornings was always difficult because I have two kids. I would take them to school and then drive to San Juan. Depending on traffic, that could have taken an hour, each way,” she said, adding that returning home in the evenings almost always took longer. “I don’t miss the commuting, but sometimes it gets hectic at home, with the kids also studying remotely. I need some down time, which isn’t easy these days.”
Communication can also be a problem, she said, as sometimes messages between staff get crossed, whether it’s by email, text or phone calls. “Before, I would just go to someone in the office, ask a question and get an answer right away. If someone had a problem on the computer, staff was there to provide immediate help,” she said. “If I needed to print a document, it was so easy at the office. I don’t have a printer at home.”
Some technical glitches also have occurred when holding Zoom meetings with clients, which has caused frustration among her fellow workers, she said. “Not everyone is tech savvy, so these meetings can be difficult. I prefer one-on-one meetings, or even phone calls.”
Once the coronavirus crisis ends, Rodríguez said she would like to continue following a hybrid schedule. “Working completely from home doesn’t work for me. I would like the flexibility. I need to be at the office, at least part-time, to connect and work with my colleagues. I can focus more because the kids aren’t around me all the time. Right now, there are too many distractions at home,” she said.
