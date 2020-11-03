The use of technology in schools such as the Maria Teresa Piñero School in Sabana Seca allowed the waiting time to be reduced to half an hour.
Olga Vera, voter in that electoral college, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that they located staff in the row outside with an application that allowed voters to know, from their cell phone, -by their electoral identification number-, in which college they belong.
Moreover, there were different people who located people and helped them at the polls. In addition, they passed older and disabled people in line. "This expedited the process," Vera said.
As for health protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, they took voter's temperatures and disinfected their hands and the permanent markers that would be used to cast their votes.
A very similar situation was reported at the Onofre Carballeira school in Cataño, where the use of staff outside has allowed waiting time to be reduced to 15 minutes.
