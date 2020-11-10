The U.S. Attorney for Puerto Rico sent the complaints received during the general elections on Nov. 3 to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), informed the entity's press spokesperson, Lymarie Llovet.
"The U.S. Attorney will not offer specific details on the number or nature of the calls received. All relevant information was sent to the FBI for evaluation," she informed.
On Nov. 3, the federal entity confirmed that it received complaints in regard to irregularities at the polling stations, such as deficient counting machines.
The U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, Stephen Muldrow, had reiterated on several occasions that his Office would be vigilant of the electoral process, which has been marred in controversy.
Earlier today, it was revealed that there are about 173 ballot boxes that have been unaccounted for, even though the State Election Commission (CEE by its Spanish acronym), had announced last Saturday, Nov. 7, that 100% of votes has been counted.
CEE President Francisco Rosado Colomer affirmed that these were found in unorganized vaults, but that they would be counted to uphold the democratic process. Ballot scrutiny was originally projected to begin yesterday, but was postponed for tomorrow, Nov. 11.
Due to these and other reported irregularities, including intimidation, the legitimacy of the results has been questioned, particularly in the race for San Juan City Hall.
Manuel Natal, of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC by its Spanish acronym), at one point had the advantage over Miguel Romero, of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), but Romero was eventually declared the mayor-elect of San Juan with a lead of 2,232 votes. Meanwhile, Romero swiftly claimed victory and even announced his transition team earlier today.
- The Weekly Journal reporter Giovanna Garofalo contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.